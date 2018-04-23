Liverpool vs AS Roma: 5 things to look forward to

If you told a football fan in September that one of Liverpool or Roma would be in the Champions League final in Kiev, you would most likely be greeted with laughter. Now, though, that is the reality.

Two former giants of European football, who have been less than successful in the tournament in the last decade are aspiring the make history and claim the trophy in Kiev next month.

Most have Liverpool as their favourites to progress in this tie but write off the Italians at your peril.

As they proved in their 3-0 dismantling of Barcelona, Roma fear no one, and they will come to Anfield hoping to bring something back to Italy.

No matter the result, this tie promises excitement if nothing else. Here are five things to look forward to from the match: