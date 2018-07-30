header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

30 Jul 2018

Leeds United: 5 things to expect from Patrick Bamford

Leeds United: 5 things to expect from Patrick Bamford

Marcelo Bielsa's search for a proven Championship striker looks to have come to an end with the acquisition of Bamford, but what sort of player is he?

Jump To

(Photo credit: Glenn Salt)

Leeds United are on course for their biggest transfer in over a decade, with Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford expected to finalise a £7 million move away from Teesside in the near future.

A popular figure at the Riverside, Bamford's departure has prompted real concern among Middlesbrough fans, but Leeds supporters are keen to see if the new man can spearhead a promotion charge.

Bamford would likely link up with former teammates Lewis Baker and Jack Harrison, who both spent last season on loan with Tony Pulis' side - Baker has already made the switch to Elland Road, and Harrison is expected to follow suit.

So what should fans expect of the 24-year-old?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy