Napoli chase Juventus all the way: Ten unforgettable moments in the Serie A title race

This weekend, it was finally done.

Twice Torino came back against Napoli, a result which effectively sealed the league title for their most hated city rivals, Juventus. The day before, the winners of the last six Serie A titles came from behind to beat Bologna 3-1.

While Juventus haven't mathematically won the title, they have a six-point lead with two games to play, meaning it is a formality. Tied on head-to-head with two 1-0 away wins, Juventus have a much superior goal difference, 16 ahead of Napoli.

It's a shame this title race won't go down to the final day because it's one for the ages. Taking twists and turns, it captivated audiences as it swung back and forth.

Take a look back at the ten most unforgettable moments: