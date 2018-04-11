header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

11 Apr 2018

Juventus: 4 things they must do to have a chance of beating Real Madrid

Juventus: 4 things they must do to have a chance of beating Real Madrid

Ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Juventus and Real Madrid on Wednesday, RealSport look at how the Bianconeri can overturn a 3-0 deficit.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Doha Stadium Plus Qatar)

By the end of the first leg in Turin, the mood around the Juventus camp was one of demoralisation. They had been beaten, heavily, at home, where they have been so dominant for so long in European competition.

The brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo had left them defeated, 3-0 down at the halfway stage of the tie. "Now it will be impossible," admitted Juventus coach Max Allegri.

It was a frank assessment and one that few will disagree with. Most expect the second leg at the Bernabeu to be little more than a formality.

To progress from this position, Juventus will need, in the words of Allegri, "to produce a top performance". They might be encouraged, though, by Roma's improbable comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

﻿Here are four things Juventus must do to stand a chance of replicating their fellow Italians and making it, against all odds, through to the semifinals.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy