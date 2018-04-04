Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: 5 things we Learned

The sound of Handel’s Zadok the Priest once again proved to inspire the competition’s reigning champions as they all but booked their place in this season’s semi-finals.

The final result may tell a tale of one-sided domination but the Bianconeri played their part in what was largely a competitive tie.

Having twice hit the woodwork, however, the scoreline could easily have been even more lop-sided in favour of the Spaniards.

It took less than three minutes for Ronaldo to maintain his record of having scored in every encounter so far against the current Italian champions.

An acrobatic goal and an assist for Marcelo helped the Portuguese striker kick the old lady who were already down to 10-men by that stage.

Beyond the ruthless edge which Ronaldo provided in this tie, we look at 5 things that were gleaned from last night’s meeting in Turin.