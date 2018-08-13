Jorginho, Richarlison & Keita: 5 of the best 2018/19 Premier League debuts

REUTERS/Darren Staples

With the Premier League having the global reach that it does these days, we can expect new faces every transfer window. Barring Tottenham, all the 19 other teams brought in new faces who they hope will set the league on fire.

After the opening weekend of fixtures in England, there were a number of standout performers in their new sides. One week is not enough to judge how these players will fare over a full season, but getting off to a strong start always helps to settle the new signings.

Here are the top five debutants in the Premier League: