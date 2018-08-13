header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

13 Aug 2018

Jorginho, Richarlison & Keita: 5 of the best 2018/19 Premier League debuts

Jorginho, Richarlison & Keita: 5 of the best 2018/19 Premier League debuts

After an opening weekend of Premier League action, several debutants showed their worth straight off the bat.

Jump To

REUTERS/Darren Staples

With the Premier League having the global reach that it does these days, we can expect new faces every transfer window. Barring Tottenham, all the 19 other teams brought in new faces who they hope will set the league on fire. 

After the opening weekend of fixtures in England, there were a number of standout performers in their new sides. One week is not enough to judge how these players will fare over a full season, but getting off to a strong start always helps to settle the new signings.

Here are the top five debutants in the Premier League: 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy