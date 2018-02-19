Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United: 5 things we learned

On Saturday, Huddersfield were aiming for their second win against Manchester United in 65 years.

David Wagner watched his side beat the Red Devils 2-1 in October, with fans heading to the John Smith Stadium confident of another upset.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku killed the dream. The Belgian has now scored 21 goals this season, but few will focus on his performance alone in a game that offered more than its fair share of controversy.

On an evening where VAR took centre-stage once more, here are five things we learned.