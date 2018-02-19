header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

19 Feb 2018

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United: 5 things we learned

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United: 5 things we learned

A surgical performance saw United make easy work of their trip to the league strugglers

Jump To

On Saturday, Huddersfield were aiming for their second win against Manchester United in 65 years. 

David Wagner watched his side beat the Red Devils 2-1 in October, with fans heading to the John Smith Stadium confident of another upset.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku killed the dream. The Belgian has now scored 21 goals this season, but few will focus on his performance alone in a game that offered more than its fair share of controversy. 

On an evening where VAR took centre-stage once more, here are five things we learned.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy