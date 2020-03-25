BREAKING* Gfinity news: RealSport parent company enters strategic partnership with Bidstack and Venatus

It kicks off on 1 April 2020 and is effective across RealSport, Gfinity and newly-launched Stealth Optional.

Gfinity has signed a programmatic media buying agreement with in-game advertising firm Bidstack (AIM: BIDS.L) and leading global advertising technology platform, Venatus Media.

This partnership becomes effective from 1 April 2020 and has the potential to generate additional revenue from the Company’s fast growing RealSport101 and Gfinityesports web platforms.

The three-way partnership will see Bidstack and Venatus work together to sell advertising space on Gfinity’s web platforms, connecting publishers and large-scale brands with gamers and esports enthusiasts.

The solutions that will be offered include programmatic advertising, bespoke video and audio-based promotions and brand site takeovers, significantly increasing the opportunity for additional revenues to be generated.

Gfinity’s web platforms include Gfinityesports and Realsports101. In the last six months, traffic to these websites has grown exponentially, with visits to Realsport101 currently up 400% from two million views per month in April 2019 to nearly nine million per month in February 2020, while Gfinityesports is currently up from 14,000 monthly views since April 2019 to nearly seven million views this month.

In addition, Gfinity recently launched a third website, Stealth Optional, a tech site dedicated to news, reviews and features relating to the latest technology and gaming peripherals. This website is also included in this strategic partnership.

John Clarke, CEO, Gfinity said: “The demand for gaming related content has never been greater and gamers are choosing to visit Gfinity sites en-masse. This is creating increased commercial opportunities.

“Through partnering with industry leaders Bidstack and Venatus, we have the ability to connect our growing audience with leading publishers and brands, paving the way for our Gfinity Community to deliver substantial, consistent and incremental revenue growth for the Company.

“We are excited to be partnering with Bidstack and Venatus and look forward to working with them to deliver unique esports solutions for our partners.”

Francesco Petruzzelli, CTO, Bidstack said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Gfinity and Venatus on this, who are leading names in advertising and esports respectively.

“We have been working towards creating new touch points for our clients for some time and this partnership opens the door to a growing, diverse and highly engaged audience.

“We look forward to building on this strategic partnership to deliver the best experience possible for gamers and for our clients.”

Robert Gay, CEO, Venatus Media said: “Venatus is thrilled to be partnering with Gfinity Esports, working across their RealSport 101, Gfinity Esports and Stealth Optional sites. Gfinity is the go-to brand for all things esports, and it’s a privilege to welcome them to the Venatus portfolio.

“We work with the biggest names in gaming and entertainment, making Gfinity the perfect fit for our advertisers. We look forward to introducing our clients to this valuable esports audience.

“Gaming helps us escape from reality, and in times like these, we need it more than ever. We look forward to working with Gfinity to support the growth of gaming and esports.”

You can read more about the partnership right here on the Gfinity PLC site.