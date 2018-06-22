France 1-0 Peru: 5 things we learned as France reach the knockouts

Reuters/DAMIR SAGOLJ

It was more "déjà vu" than "va va voom" from France as Les Bleus stumbled to another three points at this year's World Cup.

A lively first half showed France utilise the inclusion of Olivier Giroud, with the Chelsea striker enabling Killian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to show their pace running off the target-forward.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 34th-minute, allowing France to canter to all three points in a lackluster second half.

Peru showed signs of getting back into the game, but, with no end product, the South American's drew a blank once again after showing positive tactics.

What did we learn from this fairly predictable outcome?