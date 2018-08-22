Everton, Wolves, Leicester, Crystal Palace, West Ham: Five teams who could finish seventh this season

REUTERS/Peter Powell

For argument’s sake, let's assume the top six are decided: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham in whichever order.

Given the gulf between the top six and the ﻿rest of the competition, there will be 14 teams fighting it out for the accolade 'best of the rest'.

Last season, Burnley's fantastic campaign resulted in them finishing in that seventh place spot with nine points separating them to Arsenal in sixth. The previous season, Everton took the seventh spot, eight points behind Manchester United.

As we advance into the 2018/19 campaign, the question is: who will finish best of the rest in the Premier League?

Here are the five contenders to take that spot: