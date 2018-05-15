Atletico Madrid vs Marseille: 5 things to look forward to

Reuters/PHILIPPE LAURENSON

The Parc OL in Lyon will host this year’s Europa League final. Marseille have a short journey three hours north to play at their rival’s stadium, while Atletico Madrid do not have too far to travel either.

Marseille overcame RB Salzburg in the dying embers of extra time in their semi-final, while Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The Spanish side goes into the final as favourites, but the French team will fancy their chances of an upset.

Here are five things to look forward to for the Europa League final: