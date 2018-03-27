header decal
27 Mar 2018

England U21s 2-1 Ukraine U21s: Five players who impressed

RealSport were present at Bramall Lane for England U21's Euro 2019 qualifier against Ukraine. Here are five standout players.

(Photo credit: William Brawley)

England continued unbeaten in their qualification campaign for the U21 Euros in Italy in 2019.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring shortly before the break, after a half in which England dominated possession and controlled the tempo. 

The second half was far more open, as a pacey England created a number of chances to double their lead - but they were almost caught out regularly as Ukraine countered. 

Eventually, they were made to pay after Ukraine's substitute Mykola Shaparenko headed in late on.

It looked like England had squandered all three points but Liverpool's Dominic Solanke responded with an excellent header himself on 88 minutes. 

England are now five points clear of the Netherlands at the top of their qualifying group, with four games left to play.

Here's how we assessed five youngsters in particular:

