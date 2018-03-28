England 1-1 Italy: 5 things we learned

Gareth Southgate will be a happy man on Wednesday morning.

After sidestepping a lacklustre Dutch side at the weekend, the England boss watched his players put on another competent performance against Italy at Wembley.

England were full value for a 1-0 win and, for 87 minutes, they looked likely to get the result.

A soft penalty decision, however, meant that Lorenzo Insigne was able to slap in an unlikely equaliser.

In a game that will give England fans room for cautious optimism, here are five things we learned: