Egypt 0-1 Uruguay : 5 things we learned as Gimenez rescues the win

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The second day of the 2018 World Cup had a lot to live up to.

Expectations had already been shattered by Russia’s 5-0 obliteration of Saudi Arabia, which meant that Egypt and Uruguay, favourites to progress from Group A before a ball had been kicked, needed a victory in Ekaterinburg to maintain pressure on the runaway hosts.

La Celeste never found much of a rhythm, however, and much of their possession was wasted, with Luis Suarez having a particularly off day. Despite Mo Salah remaining on the bench, it seemed as though Egypt had secured a point.

Enter Jose Maria Gimenez. The Atletico Madrid centre back rose high above Ahmed Hegazi to head home in added time at the end of the game to leave Salah in tears in the dugout.

In a game that sparked into life right at the end, here are five things we learned.