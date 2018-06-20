Denmark vs Australia: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Max Rossi

Denmark were fortunate winners in their World Cup opener whilst Australia suffered a frustrating defeat in which they probably deserved better. As each experienced different emotions to kick off the tournament, Thursday's matchup expects to be as competitive as their respective openers.

A missed penalty by Peru's Christian Cueva highlighted the Danes' 1-0 victory Saturday in their first World Cup since 2010. Outplayed for most of the match, Denmark did enough to prevail and set themselves up nicely for the rest of group play.

Australia gave title contender France all it could handle on Saturday, but a VAR-aided penalty conversion from Antoine Griezmann and a slightly deflected ball into the net off a Paul Pogba strike sent the Socceroos off with a 2-1 loss. That spirited, but essentially wasted effort now leaves Australia with little room for error.

Perhaps hoping technology won't be a factor Thursday, Australia take on a Denmark side whose defence has been stellar and goalkeeper even better.

Here's a look at some plotlines to keep in mind for this Group C contest.