Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United: 5 things we learned

(Photo credit: Nick)

In a match that is an unusual relegation battle considering the closeness of the teams in the bottom half of the league, both clubs remain in danger of relegation after a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle each might look back on the game with regrets, thinking they might have been able to win all three points.

Newcastle had the share of chances in an open first half. A tactical shift, mixed with the substitution of Kenedy for Newcastle, meant the second half was dominated by Crystal Palace.

Here are five things we learned: