header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

05 Feb 2018

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United: 5 things we learned

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United: 5 things we learned

In this relegation clash, points were shared as neither club could make up further ground away from the relegation zone.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Nick)

In a match that is an unusual relegation battle considering the closeness of the teams in the bottom half of the league, both clubs remain in danger of relegation after a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle each might look back on the game with regrets, thinking they might have been able to win all three points.

Newcastle had the share of chances in an open first half. A tactical shift, mixed with the substitution of Kenedy for Newcastle, meant the second half was dominated by Crystal Palace.

Here are five things we learned:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy