31 Mar 2018

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs Melbourne Storm: Five things we learned

The 2016 Grand Final replay ended in a shock win to the Sharks with contentious refereeing coming heavily under fire.

The Sharks back at home last night were without new season recruits Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan as they tackled the Storm. Their defence was resolute all night and the Storm had no luck finding the try line. Jesse Ramien stood out for his in and away on Curtis Scott that set up the lone try of the night to fill in Edrick lee with the game ending 14-4 at Southern Cross Group Stadium. 

