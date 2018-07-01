Croatia vs Denmark: 5 things to look forward to

Reuters/HANNAH MCKAY

Zlatko Dalic's Croatia team has seen their stock grow over the last fortnight, to the point where many have installed them as dark horses to spring a significant surprise this summer.

It is easy to see why. Their opening game despatching of Nigeria was carried out with maturity, whilst their 3-0 thrashing of Argentina five days later announced their arrival as a true force in Russia. Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Iceland was a closer run affair, yet it came on the back of nine changes to the side that had so convincingly swept aside Messi and co.

Standing in their way of a quarter-final berth are Denmark. The Danes progress through the group stages was not quite so smooth and, were it not for the heroics of Kasper Schmeichel in goal, their opening victory against Peru might well have been an opening defeat.

Two draws against Australia and France sealed their progress, and though they go into this tie as underdogs, they boast a stern defensive record and will not go easily into the Russian night.

Here are five things to look forward to from Sunday evening's round of 16 tussle: