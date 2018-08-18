Chelsea vs Arsenal: 3 ways that Chelsea can overcome Emery's Gunners

REUTERS/Carl Recine

A potential Europe League Final dress rehearsal, Maurizio Sarri and his new-look 4-3-3 formation will hope to kick on from their 3-0 win against Huddersfield last weekend.

With goals from Kante, Jorginho, and Pedro topping off a very impressive start to the new campaign, there is an air of optimism around West London. Expected to recall Eden Hazard for their first match at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have the right to be feeling confident.

Coming up against an Arsenal side also trying to adapt to life under a new boss in Unai Emery, The Blues should fancy their chances of capitalising on several issues that Arsenal showed during their 2-0 defeat to defending champions Manchester City last Sunday.

The glamour tie of this weekends round of fixtures, we here at RealSport have taken a look at three key areas Chelsea will be looking to exploit.