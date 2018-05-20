header decal
20 May 2018

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: Five possible cap casualties

Salary cap pressure could force several contracted stars out the door at Belmore if they're to put together a 30-man squad for 2019.

Picture credit: NAPARAZZI

It’s no secret the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are struggling with salary cap management and roster building ahead of the 2019 season.

The Daily Telegraph confirmed as much when they revealed this week that even if the Bulldogs filled the remaining 14 spots on their roster with minimum wage contracts to reach the NRL squad requirement of 30 players, they would be in breach of the salary cap by around $390,000.

Belt-tightening is one thing, but on-contract talent will have to be shown the door on deals compliment by Canterbury dollars or things could get tough for Dean Pay as he attempts to rebuild the playing group in his image.

We take a look at five possible players the Bulldogs could jettison to help alleviate the issues they currently face.

