Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers: Five things we learned

On a night which began as the opportunity for the Penrith Panthers to cement themselves as a genuine top two or three side in the competition and welcome back a host of returning stars from injury and State of Origin representative duty, things could not have gone further astray from the plan for Anthony Griffin's side at Suncorp Stadium.

Hook's return to Brisbane, a club he'd previously coached before he was replaced by the Wayne Bennett, was a brutal nightmare for a Penrith side which looked error-prone, out-enthused and over-awed.

The Broncos, not so long ago clinging to a four-point gap at the bottom of the top eight, looked in control and the far better side throughout the contest, especially after entering the sheds up 32-0 at half-time.

Here's what we learned from the 50-18 hammering.