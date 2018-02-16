Boxing's Friday Five: Danny Garcia's top 5 wins

(Photo credit: Neufal54)

Danny Garcia suffered the first loss of his career last year against Keith Thurman in a unification bout, losing his world title. While some would argue that he deserved to lose other fights over the course of his career, he has built a reputation as one the better light welterweights and welterweights of the time. Although he hasn’t consistently fought the best opposition available, he has still beaten respectable names and made good fighters wary of his lethal left hook. Let’s look at some of his best performances…