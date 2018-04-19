Borussia Dortmund: 5 players who should leave this summer

(Photo credit: Werner100359)

This has been a difficult season for Borussia Dortmund.

They have not adequately replaced Thomas Tuchel, with a series of defeats in Autumn showing that former Ajax coach Peter Bosz was not the right man for the job.

Peter Stöger came in with a steady hand and enjoyed an unbeaten record in the Bundesliga throughout the winter.

However, early exits in both the DFB Pokal and Europa League, as well as a hapless 6-0 defeat to Bayern Munich and 2-0 loss to local rivals Schalke have shown that the former Koln manager is not fit for the job.

Nice's Lucien Favre, who built an excellent side at Borussia Mönchengladbach, has been linked to the possible vacancy.

Whatever happens though, it looks set to be a summer of upheaval at Dortmund. Failure to qualify for the Champions League could mean they struggle to keep their best players.

Here are five players who could leave this summer: