Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 5 things to look forward to

There is a phrase in Spanish football - "¡HAY LIGA!" It is often deployed by the daily sports newspapers, translating roughly to "there is league". This refers to whether or not there's a race for the title.

As Barcelona were comfortably clear at the top, at one point by 11 points, it looked like they had everything wrapped up in January.

﻿However, they have dropped points regularly in the last month and, with Atletico Madrid's winning run, the lead has been cut to just five points.

¡HAY LIGA! - There most definitely is league. This is a huge top of the table clash.

Here are five things to look forward to: