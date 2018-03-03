header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

03 Mar 2018

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 5 things to look forward to

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 5 things to look forward to

The top two meet on Sunday in a vital game in the La Liga title race.

Jump To

There is a phrase in Spanish football - "¡HAY LIGA!" It is often deployed by the daily sports newspapers, translating roughly to "there is league". This refers to whether or not there's a race for the title.

As Barcelona were comfortably clear at the top, at one point by 11 points, it looked like they had everything wrapped up in January. 

﻿However, they have dropped points regularly in the last month and, with Atletico Madrid's winning run, the lead has been cut to just five points. 

¡HAY LIGA! - There most definitely is league. This is a huge top of the table clash. 

Here are five things to look forward to:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy