Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 5 things to look forward to

There is a phrase in Spanish football - "¡HAY LIGA!" It is often deployed by the daily sports newspapers, translating roughly to "there is league". This refers to whether or not there's a race for the title.
As Barcelona were comfortably clear at the top, at one point by 11 points, it looked like they had everything wrapped up in January.
However, they have dropped points regularly in the last month and, with Atletico Madrid's winning run, the lead has been cut to just five points.
¡HAY LIGA! - There most definitely is league. This is a huge top of the table clash.
Here are five things to look forward to: