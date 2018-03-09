Arsenal? Dortmund? Atletico? 4 possible Europa League winners

(Photo credit: davidhc)

The Europa League has gained credibility and importance in recent years due to the winners progressing directly into the Champions League.

In addition, this season has seen something of a migration of the big teams down into the second tier of European competition with teams Napoli, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid all dropping down into the Europa League.

Add to this Arsenal and AC Milan, who played on Thursday, and this is one of the most exciting editions of the competition that we've seen in recent years.

But who will win? Here are RealSport's four potential winners.