Arsenal: 5 things we learned from the North London derby

It’s Europa League or bust for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.

After losing 1-0 to Tottenham on Saturday, success there looks like the only way they can avoid appearing in the same competition next year.

With Liverpool beating Southampton on Sunday, Arsenal find themselves nine points off the Top Four with games against the Manchesters City and United yet to come.

Arsenal’s trip to Wembley was their season in microcosm: pointless, abject and directionless.

After a decent first half in which they stayed alert and compact, the visitors reverted to type in the second period, forgetting to run or concentrate as Spurs overwhelmed them.

In a game that surprised absolutely nobody, here are five things we learned.