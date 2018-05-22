Arsenal: 5 players who could follow Unai Emery there

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

With the manager’s chair still warm, the Gunners appear to have trained their sights on a new French manager to replace Arsène Wenger.

The heavily experienced and tactically flexible form of Unai Emery is reportedly set to move into Islington by the end of this week, bringing with him hopes he can drill some organisation into a squad of players who have continuously failed to live up to their full potential.

Having just ended his two-year stay in the Qatari-gilded dressing room of Paris, Emery had earlier earned his reputation in La Liga with Valencia and Sevilla, two cash-strapped clubs that sandwiched a short and disastrous move to Spartak Moscow.

The common denominator between all of these clubs was Emery’s limited involvement with transfer dealings.

However, from the unsuccessful Grzegorz Krychowiak to the much better acquisition of centre-back Nicolás Pareja, Emery does have a history of bringing players with him between clubs.

We look at some possible targets who could also be on Arsenal’s radar to join them this summer.