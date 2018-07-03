Arsenal: 5 players they should sign this summer

REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

The World Cup might be joyous but it denies football us one of life’s most enduring pleasures; laughing at Arsenal fans.

North London’s finest have made an art out of whinging in recent seasons but the departure of Arsene Wenger and a slew of signings mean that there is a different vibe on the Holloway Road this summer.

Bernd Leno is the latest recruit with moves for Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all-but done.

Unai Emery’s revolution is not complete yet, however. Here are five more players who could end up at London Colney before August.