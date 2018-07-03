header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

03 Jul 2018

Arsenal: 5 players they should sign this summer

Arsenal: 5 players they should sign this summer

All eyes are on Unai Emery in North London this summer as the Frenchman seeks to rebuild an Arsenal team that has slowly languished.

Jump To

REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

The World Cup might be joyous but it denies football us one of life’s most enduring pleasures; laughing at Arsenal fans. 

North London’s finest have made an art out of whinging in recent seasons but the departure of Arsene Wenger and a slew of signings mean that there is a different vibe on the Holloway Road this summer. 

Bernd Leno is the latest recruit with moves for Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all-but done. 

Unai Emery’s revolution is not complete yet, however. Here are five more players who could end up at London Colney before August.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy