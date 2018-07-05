Andre Gomes: Will Barcelona flop find bliss at Arsenal?

(Photo credit: Ronnie Macdonald)

FC Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is the latest name to be linked with a move to Arsenal. Gomes will most likely leave the Spanish giants for around £35 million having struggled to break into the first team and received loads of criticism from the Spanish media and fans since leaving Valencia in 2016.

The 24-year-old would be a part of a major overhaul of the North London’s club midfield marking the dawn of the Unai Emery era at Arsenal. Emery wants to utilise Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in a different way, moving them forward and bringing in a midfielder who can support them defensively.

Lucas Torreira, Sampdoria’s prodigy and the World Cup’s revelation, was supposed to be the man for the job. However, Torreira’s transfer hasn’t been wrapped up yet as Uruguay are preparing for the quarter-final clash against France.

RealSport look at Arsenal’s transfer activity this summer and assess whether Andre Gomes would be a good fit for the Gunners.

Gomes going through ‘hell’ at Barcelona

It was only two years ago that Portugal stunned France in the Euro 2016 final and Andre Gomes was the creative force of that team.

The Portuguese midfielder was a hot property on the transfer market following his successful spell at Valencia and the Euro performance only helped him secure the Barcelona move.