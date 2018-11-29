NBA Live 19: Toronto Raptors Player Ratings and Roster

After yet another season in which LeBron James tore through them in the Playoffs after an impressive regular season, the Raptors traded away four time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and brought in someone even better - Kawhi Leonard. Take a look at what their full roster looks like, as well as every player's NBA Live 19 stats, below.
Kyle Lowry, PG, 87
Age: 32
Position: PG
Height: 6’0’’
Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter
Best stats: 97 Stamina, 90 Dribbling, 90 Draw Shooting Foul
Lowry will enter the 2018/19 season without his backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan for the first time since he joined the Raptors in 2012. The 32-year-old saw a fairly significant decrease in his stats last season, but still put up a respectable 16.2 points (while shooting 39.9% from long range), 5.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per night.
Danny Green, SG, 79
Age: 31
Position: SG
Height: 6'6"
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 84 On Ball Defense, 83 Stamina
Green was traded to the Raptors alongside Kawhi Leonard, and will play his first season outside of San Antonio since 2010. Green is renowned as a high quality 3-and-D player, though his shot hasn't been what it once for a few years now - he connected on 36.3% of his long range shots last season, a solid but not outstanding number. Regardless, he will bring a constant threat on offense to the Raptors while also providing them with an excellent perimeter defender at the other end of the floor.
Kawhi Leonard, SF, 92
Age: 27
Position: SF
Height: 6’7’’
Playstyle: Wing Defender
Best stats: 99 On Ball Defense, 99 Defensive Awareness, 96 Steal
Leonard’s bizarre 2017/18 season may never be fully explained, but at the end of it he found himself traded to the Raptors, who will spend this season attempting to convince him to stay beyond his current contract, which expires in 2019. One of the best players in the game when fit, Leonard is an elite defender and a fantastic offensive player, and will likely make the Raptors an even better team this season than they were in the last.
Serge Ibaka, PF, 81
Age: 28
Position: PF
Height: 6’10’’
Playstyle: Stretch Big
Best stats: 90 Stamina, 86 Strength, 86 Shot Block
One of the game's great shot blockers, Ibaka once averaged 3.7 denials per game over the course of an entire season. Though in recent seasons it has hovered more around the 1.4 number, he is still an intimidating defensive presence, and though his offense is inconsistent, he is a valuable player on the Raptors team.
Jonas Valanciunas, C, 81
Age: 26
Position: C
Height: 6'11’’
Playstyle: Rim Protector
Best stats: 90 Strength, 88 Inside Shot, 87 Stamina
Valanciunas' output has been remarkably consistent in the past four years, and the 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists he averaged in 2017/18 almost mirror the numbers he put up in the three years prior. A solid interior player on the offensive end and strong defender, he has been a cornerstone of the Raptors organisation in recent seasons, and will play a big role in their starting lineup again this season.
NBA Live 19 Toronto Raptors Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Kawhi Leonard
|92
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Defender
|99 On Ball Defense, 99 Defensive Awareness
|Kyle Lowry
|87
|PG
|6'0"
|Backcourt Shooter
|97 Stamina, 90 Dribbling
|Serge Ibaka
|81
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|90 Stamina, 86 Shot Block
|Jonas Valanciunas
|81
|C
|6'11"
|Rim Protector
|90 Strength, 88 Inside Shot
|Fred VanVleet
|80
|PG
|5'11"
|Floor General
|85 Speed, 84 Stamina
|Danny Green
|79
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|84 3-point Shot, 84 On Ball Defense
|Greg Monroe
|79
|C
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|87 Strength, 84 Stamina
|OG Anunoby
|78
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Defender
|91 Vertical, 90 Speed
|Pascal Siakam
|77
|PF
|6'9"
|Post Anchor
|85 Post Defense, 80 Inside Shot
|CJ Miles
|76
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Scorer
|83 Vertical, 82 Mid-Range Shot
|Norman Powell
|75
|SG
|6'4"
|Slasher
|84 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Speed
|Delon Wright
|75
|PG
|6'6"
|Slasher
|80 Dribbling, 80 3-point Shot
|Malachi Richardson
|71
|SG
|6'6"
|Slasher
|86 Stamina, 84 Free Throw
|Lorenzo Brown
|68
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|81 Speed, 79 Dribbling
Playbooks
Every team in the NBA has a unique set of plays you can run with them on NBA Live 19. Take a look at each of the Raptors' in the table below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|SF 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Al High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 5 Out Ram Double Drag Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Ram Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Double Drag Down
|Pick and Roll
|SG Horns Al Ram
|Pick and Roll
|SG 41 Mix Spread
|Pick and Roll
|SG Zipper Chase
|Pick and Roll
|SF Horns Pin Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Weave Spread
|Pick and Roll
|SF Horns High Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF Horns Elbow Ram
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Flex Down
|Screen
|PG Zip Trip
|Screen
|PG 41 Mix Pin
|Screen
|PG/SF 41 Weak High Reverse Double
|Screen
|SG 41 UCLA Mix Trip
|Screen
|SG Horns High Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG Horns Al
|Screen
|SG Horns Al Mix Down
|Screen
|SG Horns Stagger Away
|Screen
|SG/SF Elbow Rip Back
|Screen
|SF Horns Al Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 14 High UCLA Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SF Horns Al Duck In
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Pitch Shallow Reverse Cross
|Postup
|C Horns Al Pin Entry
|Postup
|C Zip Wing Entry
|Postup
|C Box Down Wing Entry
|Postup