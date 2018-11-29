header decal
29 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Toronto Raptors Player Ratings and Roster

The Raptors will look a little different in 2018/19, having acquired Kawhi Leonard and lost DeMar DeRozan. Take a look at their full NBA Live 19 roster here.

Kyle Lowry, PG, 87

Danny Green, SG, 79

Kawhi Leonard, SF, 92

Serge Ibaka, PF, 81

Jonas Valanciunas, C, 81

NBA Live 19 Toronto Raptors Roster

After yet another season in which LeBron James tore through them in the Playoffs after an impressive regular season, the Raptors traded away four time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and brought in someone even better - Kawhi Leonard. Take a look at what their full roster looks like, as well as every player's NBA Live 19 stats, below.

Kyle Lowry, PG, 87

Age: 32 

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 97 Stamina, 90 Dribbling, 90 Draw Shooting Foul

Lowry will enter the 2018/19 season without his backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan for the first time since he joined the Raptors in 2012. The 32-year-old saw a fairly significant decrease in his stats last season, but still put up a respectable 16.2 points (while shooting 39.9% from long range), 5.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per night.

Danny Green, SG, 79

Age: 31

Position: SG

Height: 6'6"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 84 On Ball Defense, 83 Stamina﻿

Green was traded to the Raptors alongside Kawhi Leonard, and will play his first season outside of San Antonio since 2010. Green is renowned as a high quality 3-and-D player, though his shot hasn't been what it once for a few years now - he connected on 36.3% of his long range shots last season, a solid but not outstanding number. Regardless, he will bring a constant threat on offense to the Raptors while also providing them with an excellent perimeter defender at the other end of the floor.

Kawhi Leonard, SF, 92

Age: 27 

Position: SF

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 99 On Ball Defense, 99 Defensive Awareness, 96 Steal

Leonard’s bizarre 2017/18 season may never be fully explained, but at the end of it he found himself traded to the Raptors, who will spend this season attempting to convince him to stay beyond his current contract, which expires in 2019. One of the best players in the game when fit, Leonard is an elite defender and a fantastic offensive player, and will likely make the Raptors an even better team this season than they were in the last.

Serge Ibaka, PF, 81

Age: 28

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 90 Stamina, 86 Strength, 86 Shot Block

One of the game's great shot blockers, Ibaka once averaged 3.7 denials per game over the course of an entire season. Though in recent seasons it has hovered more around the 1.4 number, he is still an intimidating defensive presence, and though his offense is inconsistent, he is a valuable player on the Raptors team. ﻿

Jonas Valanciunas, C, 81

Age: 26  

Position: C

Height: 6'11’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 90 Strength, 88 Inside Shot, 87 Stamina

Valanciunas' output has been remarkably consistent in the past four years, and the 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists he averaged in 2017/18 almost mirror the numbers he put up in the three years prior. A solid interior player on the offensive end and strong defender, he has been a cornerstone of the Raptors organisation in recent seasons, and will play a big role in their starting lineup again this season.

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Kawhi Leonard92SF6'7"Wing Defender99 On Ball Defense, 99 Defensive Awareness
Kyle Lowry87PG6'0"Backcourt Shooter97 Stamina, 90 Dribbling
Serge Ibaka81PF6'10"Stretch Big90 Stamina, 86 Shot Block
Jonas Valanciunas81C6'11"Rim Protector90 Strength, 88 Inside Shot
Fred VanVleet80PG5'11"Floor General85 Speed, 84 Stamina
Danny Green79SG6'6"Wing Shooter84 3-point Shot, 84 On Ball Defense
Greg Monroe79C6'11"Post Anchor87 Strength, 84 Stamina
OG Anunoby78SF6'8"Wing Defender91 Vertical, 90 Speed
Pascal Siakam77PF6'9"Post Anchor85 Post Defense, 80 Inside Shot
CJ Miles76SF6'6"Wing Scorer83 Vertical, 82 Mid-Range Shot
Norman Powell75SG6'4"Slasher84 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Speed
Delon Wright75PG6'6"Slasher80 Dribbling, 80 3-point Shot
Malachi Richardson71SG6'6"Slasher86 Stamina, 84 Free Throw
Lorenzo Brown68SG6'5"Slasher81 Speed, 79 Dribbling

Playbooks

Every team in the NBA has a unique set of plays you can run with them on NBA Live 19. Take a look at each of the Raptors' in the table below.

Play Name Play Type
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
SF 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG Horns Al HighPick and Roll
PG 5 Out Ram Double Drag LiftedPick and Roll
PG 41 High Ram Double DragPick and Roll
PG PistolPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Double Drag DownPick and Roll
SG Horns Al RamPick and Roll
SG 41 Mix SpreadPick and Roll
SG Zipper ChasePick and Roll
SF Horns Pin LiftedPick and Roll
SF 41 Weave SpreadPick and Roll
SF Horns High Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
PF Horns Elbow RamPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PG Horns Flex DownScreen
PG Zip TripScreen
PG 41 Mix PinScreen
PG/SF 41 Weak High Reverse DoubleScreen
SG 41 UCLA Mix TripScreen
SG Horns High PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG Horns AlScreen
SG Horns Al Mix DownScreen
SG Horns Stagger AwayScreen
SG/SF Elbow Rip BackScreen
SF Horns Al PinScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 14 High UCLA Reverse SlicePostup
SF Horns Al Duck InPostup
C 41 Strong Pitch Shallow Reverse CrossPostup
C Horns Al Pin EntryPostup
C Zip Wing EntryPostup
C Box Down Wing EntryPostup
