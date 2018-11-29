NBA Live 19: Toronto Raptors Player Ratings and Roster

After yet another season in which LeBron James tore through them in the Playoffs after an impressive regular season, the Raptors traded away four time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and brought in someone even better - Kawhi Leonard. Take a look at what their full roster looks like, as well as every player's NBA Live 19 stats, below.

Kyle Lowry, PG, 87

Age: 32

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 97 Stamina, 90 Dribbling, 90 Draw Shooting Foul

Lowry will enter the 2018/19 season without his backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan for the first time since he joined the Raptors in 2012. The 32-year-old saw a fairly significant decrease in his stats last season, but still put up a respectable 16.2 points (while shooting 39.9% from long range), 5.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per night.

Danny Green, SG, 79

Age: 31

Position: SG

Height: 6'6"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 84 On Ball Defense, 83 Stamina﻿

Green was traded to the Raptors alongside Kawhi Leonard, and will play his first season outside of San Antonio since 2010. Green is renowned as a high quality 3-and-D player, though his shot hasn't been what it once for a few years now - he connected on 36.3% of his long range shots last season, a solid but not outstanding number. Regardless, he will bring a constant threat on offense to the Raptors while also providing them with an excellent perimeter defender at the other end of the floor.

Kawhi Leonard, SF, 92

Age: 27

Position: SF

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 99 On Ball Defense, 99 Defensive Awareness, 96 Steal

Leonard’s bizarre 2017/18 season may never be fully explained, but at the end of it he found himself traded to the Raptors, who will spend this season attempting to convince him to stay beyond his current contract, which expires in 2019. One of the best players in the game when fit, Leonard is an elite defender and a fantastic offensive player, and will likely make the Raptors an even better team this season than they were in the last.

Serge Ibaka, PF, 81

Age: 28

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 90 Stamina, 86 Strength, 86 Shot Block

One of the game's great shot blockers, Ibaka once averaged 3.7 denials per game over the course of an entire season. Though in recent seasons it has hovered more around the 1.4 number, he is still an intimidating defensive presence, and though his offense is inconsistent, he is a valuable player on the Raptors team. ﻿

Jonas Valanciunas, C, 81

Age: 26

Position: C

Height: 6'11’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 90 Strength, 88 Inside Shot, 87 Stamina

Valanciunas' output has been remarkably consistent in the past four years, and the 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists he averaged in 2017/18 almost mirror the numbers he put up in the three years prior. A solid interior player on the offensive end and strong defender, he has been a cornerstone of the Raptors organisation in recent seasons, and will play a big role in their starting lineup again this season.

NBA Live 19 Toronto Raptors Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Kawhi Leonard 92 SF 6'7" Wing Defender 99 On Ball Defense, 99 Defensive Awareness Kyle Lowry 87 PG 6'0" Backcourt Shooter 97 Stamina, 90 Dribbling Serge Ibaka 81 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 90 Stamina, 86 Shot Block Jonas Valanciunas 81 C 6'11" Rim Protector 90 Strength, 88 Inside Shot Fred VanVleet 80 PG 5'11" Floor General 85 Speed, 84 Stamina Danny Green 79 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 84 3-point Shot, 84 On Ball Defense Greg Monroe 79 C 6'11" Post Anchor 87 Strength, 84 Stamina OG Anunoby 78 SF 6'8" Wing Defender 91 Vertical, 90 Speed Pascal Siakam 77 PF 6'9" Post Anchor 85 Post Defense, 80 Inside Shot CJ Miles 76 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 83 Vertical, 82 Mid-Range Shot Norman Powell 75 SG 6'4" Slasher 84 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Speed Delon Wright 75 PG 6'6" Slasher 80 Dribbling, 80 3-point Shot Malachi Richardson 71 SG 6'6" Slasher 86 Stamina, 84 Free Throw Lorenzo Brown 68 SG 6'5" Slasher 81 Speed, 79 Dribbling

Playbooks

Every team in the NBA has a unique set of plays you can run with them on NBA Live 19. Take a look at each of the Raptors' in the table below.