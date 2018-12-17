NBA Live 19: San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster

Though the loss of Kawhi Leonard for DeMar DeRozan might be a negative on paper, the reality is Leonard played a very little role in the Spurs 2017/18 season. Theoretically they have gained an All-Star player for the loss of very little, and with Gregg Popovich at the helm they will, as always, challenge for a Playoff spot. Check out their full roster and NBA Live 19 player ratings below.

Bryn Forbes, PG, 76

Age: 25

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 85 Stamina, 84 3-point Shot, 82 Mid-Range Shot

Bryn Forbes' second season in the league saw his playing time significantly increase, from just seven minutes per game in 2016/17 to almost 20 last season. In those minutes, he managed 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists - relatively modest numbers, but again a jump from the prior season. In 2018/19 he will get plenty of more opportunities with Tony Parker now in Charlotte, so expect his production to get a solid boost.

DeMar DeRozan, SG, 89

Age: 29

Position: SG

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 98 Draw Shooting Foul, 96 Contested Shot, 95 Dunk

DeRozan was clearly taken by surprise when he was traded to the Spurs as part of a deal involving Kawhi Leonard, having played all nine of his NBA years in Toronto. The four time All-Star averaged 23 points per game last season to go with 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a steal, but the inability of him and Kyle Lowry to advance the Raptors deep into the Playoffs saw him sent west.

Rudy Gay, SF, 80

Age: 32

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 93 Stamina, 88 Vertical, 85 Mid Range Shot

Gay's 12 season career has seen him play for four different teams, and in 2018/19 he will find himself in San Antonio for his second season there. In his first he generally came off the bench, and averaged just 11.5 points in 21.6 minutes per game - his lowest numbers since 2006. This season, however, expect him to play a lot more starting minutes, which will subsequently boost his production.

LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, 87

Age: 33

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 97 Post Moves, 94 Strength, 92 Stamina

With Kawhi Leonard absent for all but nine games last season, Aldridge was forced to carry a huge chunk of the offensive load for San Antonio. As a result, he comfortably averaged the most points he has since moving to the Spurs in the 2015 off-season, putting up 23.1 per game to go with 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Jakob Poeltl, C, 80

Age: 22

Position: C

Height: 7’1’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 87 Post Defense, 84 Shot Block, 84 Inside Shot

Poeltl moved to San Antonio alongside DeRozan at the end of last season, after an impressive season in Toronto. After being drafted at pick 9 in the 2016 draft, Poeltl's first season was relatively uninspiring, but in 2017/18 he showed why he was a top ten pick. He only averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes, but his defensive abilities and high energy game style made him a valuable piece of the Leonard/DeRozan trade.

NBA Live 19 San Antonio Spurs Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats DeMar DeRozan 89 SG 6'7" Slasher 98 Draw Shooting Foul, 96 Contested Shot LaMarcus Aldridge 87 PF 6'11" Post Anchor 97 Post Moves, 94 Strength Pau Gasol 83 C 7'0" Post Anchor 86 Rebounding, 84 Post Moves Rudy Gay 80 SF 6'8" Wing Shooter 93 Stamina, 88 Vertical Jakob Poeltl 80 C 7'1" Post Anchor 87 Post Defense, 84 Shot Block Marco Belinelli 79 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 87 Free Throw, 84 Stamina Dejounte Murray 79 PG 6'5" Backcourt Defender 89 Speed, 86 On Ball Defense Patty Mills 78 PG 6'0" Backcourt Shooter 86 Free Throw, 85 Speed Bryn Forbes 76 PG 6'3" Wing Shooter 85 Stamina, 84 3-point Shot Lonnie Walker IV 76 SG 6'5" Floor General 90 Speed, 85 Shot off Dribble Davis Bertans 75 SF 6'10" Wing Shooter 82 3-point Shot, 82 Mid-Range Shot Quincy Pondexter 73 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 83 Speed, 80 3-point Shot Dante Cunningham 72 PF 6'8" Rim Protector 81 Stamina, 81 Mid-Range Shot Derrick White 72 PG 6'4" Backcourt Shooter 85 Speed, 81 Dribbling Chimezie Metu 72 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 88 Dribbling, 84 Speed

