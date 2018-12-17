header decal
17 Dec 2018

NBA Live 19: San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster

The Spurs have lost Kawhi Leonard and gained DeMar DeRozan, making them an interesting prospect to play with on NBA Live 19.

Though the loss of Kawhi Leonard for DeMar DeRozan might be a negative on paper, the reality is Leonard played a very little role in the Spurs 2017/18 season. Theoretically they have gained an All-Star player for the loss of very little, and with Gregg Popovich at the helm they will, as always, challenge for a Playoff spot. Check out their full roster and NBA Live 19 player ratings below.

Age: 25 

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 85 Stamina, 84 3-point Shot, 82 Mid-Range Shot

Bryn Forbes' second season in the league saw his playing time significantly increase, from just seven minutes per game in 2016/17 to almost 20 last season. In those minutes, he managed 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists - relatively modest numbers, but again a jump from the prior season. In 2018/19 he will get plenty of more opportunities with Tony Parker now in Charlotte, so expect his production to get a solid boost.

Age: 29  

Position: SG

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 98 Draw Shooting Foul, 96 Contested Shot, 95 Dunk

DeRozan was clearly taken by surprise when he was traded to the Spurs as part of a deal involving Kawhi Leonard, having played all nine of his NBA years in Toronto. The four time All-Star averaged 23 points per game last season to go with 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a steal, but the inability of him and Kyle Lowry to advance the Raptors deep into the Playoffs saw him sent west.

Age: 32

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 93 Stamina, 88 Vertical, 85 Mid Range Shot

Gay's 12 season career has seen him play for four different teams, and in 2018/19 he will find himself in San Antonio for his second season there. In his first he generally came off the bench, and averaged just 11.5 points in 21.6 minutes per game - his lowest numbers since 2006. This season, however, expect him to play a lot more starting minutes, which will subsequently boost his production.

Age: 33 

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 97 Post Moves, 94 Strength, 92 Stamina

With Kawhi Leonard absent for all but nine games last season, Aldridge was forced to carry a huge chunk of the offensive load for San Antonio. As a result, he comfortably averaged the most points he has since moving to the Spurs in the 2015 off-season, putting up 23.1 per game to go with 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Age: 22

Position: C

Height: 7’1’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 87 Post Defense, 84 Shot Block, 84 Inside Shot

Poeltl moved to San Antonio alongside DeRozan at the end of last season, after an impressive season in Toronto. After being drafted at pick 9 in the 2016 draft, Poeltl's first season was relatively uninspiring, but in 2017/18 he showed why he was a top ten pick. He only averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes, but his defensive abilities and high energy game style made him a valuable piece of the Leonard/DeRozan trade.

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
DeMar DeRozan89SG6'7"Slasher98 Draw Shooting Foul, 96 Contested Shot
LaMarcus Aldridge87PF6'11"Post Anchor97 Post Moves, 94 Strength
Pau Gasol83C7'0"Post Anchor86 Rebounding, 84 Post Moves
Rudy Gay80SF6'8"Wing Shooter93 Stamina, 88 Vertical
Jakob Poeltl80C7'1"Post Anchor87 Post Defense, 84 Shot Block
Marco Belinelli79SG6'5"Wing Shooter87 Free Throw, 84 Stamina
Dejounte Murray79PG6'5"Backcourt Defender89 Speed, 86 On Ball Defense
Patty Mills78PG6'0"Backcourt Shooter86 Free Throw, 85 Speed
Bryn Forbes76PG6'3"Wing Shooter85 Stamina, 84 3-point Shot
Lonnie Walker IV76SG6'5"Floor General90 Speed, 85 Shot off Dribble
Davis Bertans75SF6'10"Wing Shooter82 3-point Shot, 82 Mid-Range Shot
Quincy Pondexter73SG6'6"Wing Shooter83 Speed, 80 3-point Shot
Dante Cunningham72PF6'8"Rim Protector81 Stamina, 81 Mid-Range Shot
Derrick White72PG6'4"Backcourt Shooter85 Speed, 81 Dribbling
Chimezie Metu72PF6'10"Stretch Big88 Dribbling, 84 Speed

We've put every play you can run with the Spurs on NBA Live 19 into a simple table - with Popovich at the helm, unsurprisingly it's pretty comprehensive. Take a look below.

Play Name Play Type
PG 41 Strong RamPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Double DragPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Pin FistPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Strong High Double DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin HighPick and Roll
PG 41 TradePick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Down Reverse Down SlotPick and Roll
PG 41 High Double DragPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
PG Jungle Double DragPick and Roll
PG Horns TwistPick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG Hawk DoublePick and Roll
PG Horns Slip Pin MixPick and Roll
PG PistolPick and Roll
PG Pistol UpPick and Roll
SG Zip FistPick and Roll
SG 41 Weak Pin MixPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Pin FistPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG Zip TripScreen
PG Zip Trip Cross BackScreen
PG Zip Trip PeelScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
PG 41 Weak Reverse Through PinScreen
PG/SG 41 Strong Reverse Slip Stagger Down CrossScreen
SG 41 Strong High Reverse Rip StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse Cross DownScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Cross DownScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG Floppy Double CurlScreen
SF 14 High Al Slice DownScreen
SF Horns Al Slice DownScreen
SF Zip Trip BackScreen
PF Jungle Zip Pop DownScreen
C Horns Pop Down Slice OptionScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Strong High Pitch Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse Pin EntryPostup
SF 41 Strong SlicePostup
SF Jungle Pop Reverse FlexPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Back CrossPostup
C 14 High Al SlicePostup
C Zip Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Weak Reverse CrossPostup
C Horns Al SlicePostup
