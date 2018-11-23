NBA Live 19: Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

Miami had a middling 2017/18 season, and appear poised to repeat much of the same this season. They do, however, have some solid talent on the roster to work with. Check all their players out below.

Goran Dragic, PG, 84

Age: 32

Position: SG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 93 Stamina, 89 Passing, 89 Driving Layup

Dragic was rewarded for his consistency with an All-Star spot last year, although it did come after numerous injuries to players who had been selected before him. The Slovenian's numbers were slightly down on the season prior, but were solid nonetheless - he averaged 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, running the offense on a Heat team which won 44 games for the season.

Dwyane Wade, SG, 77

Age: 36

Position: SG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 86 Dribbling, 86 Driving Layup, 85 Court Vision

After much speculation during the offseason, 36-year-old Dwyane Wade decided to go around for one final season with the side for whom he played the vast majority of his career. The 12-time All-Star is well past his best and won't clock significant minutes this season, but expect him to still play an important role for the Heat in big moments.

Josh Richardson, SF, 80

Age: 24

Position: PG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 88 Speed, 87 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina

Josh Richardson became a vital part of the Heat roster last seasons, thanks to an elite defensive game and improved offensive play. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points to go with 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals, and those numbers will most likely improve further this season.

James Johnson, PF, 79

Age: 31

Position: PF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 85 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup, 82 Inside Shot

Johnson has managed to forge a 10-year career as an NBA journeyman, and the Heat, who he joined in 2016, are the sixth team he has played for along the way. A largely defensive player with the ability to fit into the flow of any offense, Johnson has thrived in Miami, and last season averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per night.

Hassan Whiteside, C, 85

Age: 29

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding, 91 Strength

Whiteside had a season to forget in 2017/18, seemingly struggling with the franchise's eagerness to give young center Bam Adebayo significant playing time at his expense. He played just 25.3 minutes per game, averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. At his best, Whiteside is one of the best defenders in the league and arguably the best shot blocker, having averaged as many as 3.7 per game in 2015. If he can recapture something close to this form in 2018/19, the Heat will be a far more formidable side.

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Hassan Whiteside 85 C 7'0" Rim Protector 95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding Goran Dragic 84 PG 6'3" Slasher 93 Stamina, 89 Passing Dion Waiters 80 SG 6'4" Wing Shooter 91 Stamina, 83 Driving Layup Josh Richardson 80 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 88 Speed, 87 On Ball Defense James Johnson 79 PF 6'9" Rim Protector 85 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup Kelly Olynyk 79 PF 7'0" Stretch Big 83 Inside Shot, 83 Post Defense Bam Adebayo 79 PF 6'9" Rim Protector 90 Strength, 88 Stamina Tyler Johnson 78 SG 6'4" Floor General 87 Stamina, 84 Mid-Range Shot Dwyane Wade 77 SG 6'4" Slasher 86 Dribbling, 86 Driving Layup Wayne Ellington 77 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 86 Free Throw, 83 3-point Shot Justise Winslow 76 SF 6'7" Wing Defender 92 Stamina, 85 On Ball Defense Rodney McGruder 70 SG 6'4" Wing Shooter 80 Stamina, 80 Speed Udonis Haslem 66 PF 6'8" Rim Protector 80 Strength, 80 Inside Shot Derrick Jones Jr. 64 SF 6'7" Playmaker 95 Dunk, 90 Vertical

