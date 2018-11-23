header decal
23 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

The Heat head into 2018/19 with a lot of good role players, but no stars. Take a look at their full roster and NBA Live 19 player ratings here.

Goran Dragic, PG, 84

Dwyane Wade, SG, 77

Josh Richardson, SF, 80  

James Johnson, PF, 79

Hassan Whiteside, C, 85

NBA Live 19 Miami Heat Roster

Playbooks

Miami had a middling 2017/18 season, and appear poised to repeat much of the same this season. They do, however, have some solid talent on the roster to work with. Check all their players out below.

Goran Dragic, PG, 84

Age: 32

Position: SG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 93 Stamina, 89 Passing, 89 Driving Layup

Dragic was rewarded for his consistency with an All-Star spot last year, although it did come after numerous injuries to players who had been selected before him. The Slovenian's numbers were slightly down on the season prior, but were solid nonetheless - he averaged 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, running the offense on a Heat team which won 44 games for the season.

Dwyane Wade, SG, 77

Age: 36

Position: SG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 86 Dribbling, 86 Driving Layup, 85 Court Vision

After much speculation during the offseason, 36-year-old Dwyane Wade decided to go around for one final season with the side for whom he played the vast majority of his career. The 12-time All-Star is well past his best and won't clock significant minutes this season, but expect him to still play an important role for the Heat in big moments.

Josh Richardson, SF, 80  

Age: 24

Position: PG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 88 Speed, 87 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina

Josh Richardson became a vital part of the Heat roster last seasons, thanks to an elite defensive game and improved offensive play. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points to go with 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals, and those numbers will most likely improve further this season. 

James Johnson, PF, 79

Age: 31  

Position: PF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 85 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup, 82 Inside Shot

Johnson has managed to forge a 10-year career as an NBA journeyman, and the Heat, who he joined in 2016, are the sixth team he has played for along the way. A largely defensive player with the ability to fit into the flow of any offense, Johnson has thrived in Miami, and last season averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per night.

Hassan Whiteside, C, 85

Age: 29

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding, 91 Strength

Whiteside had a season to forget in 2017/18, seemingly struggling with the franchise's eagerness to give young center Bam Adebayo significant playing time at his expense. He played just 25.3 minutes per game, averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. At his best, Whiteside is one of the best defenders in the league and arguably the best shot blocker, having averaged as many as 3.7 per game in 2015. If he can recapture something close to this form in 2018/19, the Heat will be a far more formidable side.

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Hassan Whiteside85C7'0"Rim Protector95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding
Goran Dragic84PG6'3"Slasher93 Stamina, 89 Passing
Dion Waiters80SG6'4"Wing Shooter91 Stamina, 83 Driving Layup
Josh Richardson80SF6'6"Wing Scorer88 Speed, 87 On Ball Defense
James Johnson79PF6'9"Rim Protector85 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup
Kelly Olynyk79PF7'0"Stretch Big83 Inside Shot, 83 Post Defense
Bam Adebayo79PF6'9"Rim Protector90 Strength, 88 Stamina
Tyler Johnson78SG6'4"Floor General87 Stamina, 84 Mid-Range Shot
Dwyane Wade77SG6'4"Slasher86 Dribbling, 86 Driving Layup
Wayne Ellington77SG6'5"Wing Shooter86 Free Throw, 83 3-point Shot
Justise Winslow76SF6'7"Wing Defender92 Stamina, 85 On Ball Defense
Rodney McGruder70SG6'4"Wing Shooter80 Stamina, 80 Speed
Udonis Haslem66PF6'8"Rim Protector80 Strength, 80 Inside Shot
Derrick Jones Jr.64SF6'7"Playmaker95 Dunk, 90 Vertical

You can run a range of offensive plays with the Miami Heat in NBA Live 19, from pick and rolls and screens to postups. Have a look at all of them below.﻿

Play Name Play Type
PG Empty AnglePick and Roll
PG RayPick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG Horns DetroitPick and Roll
PG Horns PopPick and Roll
PG Horns Twist RunnerPick and Roll
PG Double StackPick and Roll
PG Quick FlarePick and Roll
PG Pin 25Pick and Roll
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG Al TwistPick and Roll
SG Al 45Pick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 3 Down LogoPick and Roll
SF Mid Pin GetPick and Roll
SF Pin 53 HighPick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG Double Drag BackScreen
SG Pistol SpinScreen
SG ChestScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF Quick Flare StaggerScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG Al 2 DownPostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF Horns Duck StaggerPostup
SF Box CurlPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF PowerPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
