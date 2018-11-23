NBA Live 19: Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

Miami had a middling 2017/18 season, and appear poised to repeat much of the same this season. They do, however, have some solid talent on the roster to work with. Check all their players out below.
Goran Dragic, PG, 84
Age: 32
Position: SG
Height: 6’3’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 93 Stamina, 89 Passing, 89 Driving Layup
Dragic was rewarded for his consistency with an All-Star spot last year, although it did come after numerous injuries to players who had been selected before him. The Slovenian's numbers were slightly down on the season prior, but were solid nonetheless - he averaged 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, running the offense on a Heat team which won 44 games for the season.
Dwyane Wade, SG, 77
Age: 36
Position: SG
Height: 6’4’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 86 Dribbling, 86 Driving Layup, 85 Court Vision
After much speculation during the offseason, 36-year-old Dwyane Wade decided to go around for one final season with the side for whom he played the vast majority of his career. The 12-time All-Star is well past his best and won't clock significant minutes this season, but expect him to still play an important role for the Heat in big moments.
Josh Richardson, SF, 80
Age: 24
Position: PG
Height: 6’6’’
Playstyle: Wing Scorer
Best stats: 88 Speed, 87 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina
Josh Richardson became a vital part of the Heat roster last seasons, thanks to an elite defensive game and improved offensive play. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points to go with 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals, and those numbers will most likely improve further this season.
James Johnson, PF, 79
Age: 31
Position: PF
Height: 6’9’’
Playstyle: Rim Protector
Best stats: 85 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup, 82 Inside Shot
Johnson has managed to forge a 10-year career as an NBA journeyman, and the Heat, who he joined in 2016, are the sixth team he has played for along the way. A largely defensive player with the ability to fit into the flow of any offense, Johnson has thrived in Miami, and last season averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per night.
Hassan Whiteside, C, 85
Age: 29
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Playstyle: Rim Protector
Best stats: 95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding, 91 Strength
Whiteside had a season to forget in 2017/18, seemingly struggling with the franchise's eagerness to give young center Bam Adebayo significant playing time at his expense. He played just 25.3 minutes per game, averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. At his best, Whiteside is one of the best defenders in the league and arguably the best shot blocker, having averaged as many as 3.7 per game in 2015. If he can recapture something close to this form in 2018/19, the Heat will be a far more formidable side.
NBA Live 19 Miami Heat Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Hassan Whiteside
|85
|C
|7'0"
|Rim Protector
|95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding
|Goran Dragic
|84
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|93 Stamina, 89 Passing
|Dion Waiters
|80
|SG
|6'4"
|Wing Shooter
|91 Stamina, 83 Driving Layup
|Josh Richardson
|80
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Scorer
|88 Speed, 87 On Ball Defense
|James Johnson
|79
|PF
|6'9"
|Rim Protector
|85 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup
|Kelly Olynyk
|79
|PF
|7'0"
|Stretch Big
|83 Inside Shot, 83 Post Defense
|Bam Adebayo
|79
|PF
|6'9"
|Rim Protector
|90 Strength, 88 Stamina
|Tyler Johnson
|78
|SG
|6'4"
|Floor General
|87 Stamina, 84 Mid-Range Shot
|Dwyane Wade
|77
|SG
|6'4"
|Slasher
|86 Dribbling, 86 Driving Layup
|Wayne Ellington
|77
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Free Throw, 83 3-point Shot
|Justise Winslow
|76
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Defender
|92 Stamina, 85 On Ball Defense
|Rodney McGruder
|70
|SG
|6'4"
|Wing Shooter
|80 Stamina, 80 Speed
|Udonis Haslem
|66
|PF
|6'8"
|Rim Protector
|80 Strength, 80 Inside Shot
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|64
|SF
|6'7"
|Playmaker
|95 Dunk, 90 Vertical
Playbooks
You can run a range of offensive plays with the Miami Heat in NBA Live 19, from pick and rolls and screens to postups. Have a look at all of them below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Empty Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Ray
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Detroit
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Pop
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Twist Runner
|Pick and Roll
|PG Double Stack
|Pick and Roll
|PG Quick Flare
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pin 25
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Al Twist
|Pick and Roll
|SG Al 45
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 3 Down Logo
|Pick and Roll
|SF Mid Pin Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF Pin 53 High
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Double Drag Back
|Screen
|SG Pistol Spin
|Screen
|SG Chest
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF Quick Flare Stagger
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG Al 2 Down
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF Horns Duck Stagger
|Postup
|SF Box Curl
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Power
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup