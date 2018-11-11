header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA Live

11 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ratings and Roster

NBA Live 19: Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ratings and Roster

The Cavs have lost LeBron James and will this season be a shadow of their former selves. Check out their full roster here, complete with NBA Live 19 player ratings.

Jump To
link decal

George Hill, PG, 81

link decal

JR Smith, SG, 79

link decal

Kyle Korver, SF, 79

link decal

Kevin Love, PF, 87

link decal

Tristan Thompson, C, 78

link decal

NBA Live 19 Cleveland Cavaliers Roster

link decal

Playbooks

Cleveland fans can expect to see a big drop off in their team's win total this season as the second post-LeBron era commences. For those ardent fans who will still play with the Cavs on NBA Live 19, we've got all the details of the team below.

George Hill, PG, 81

Age:  32

Position: PG 

Height: 6’2’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup

Hill had a fairly forgettable debut season with the Cavs, though he did have some important moments. After he showed general disinterest throughout his 43 game stint with the Kings, he was traded to the Cavaliers as part of their mid-season roster shake-up. In 24 games with Cleveland, Hill averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 assists. Without LeBron this season, however, expect him to play a greater role for the side.

JR Smith, SG, 79

Age: 32

Position: SG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 89 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot, 81 Dribbling

JR Smith’s 2017/18 NBA season will be best remembered for his last second brain fade in the first game of the Finals. Throughout the course of the season, he was typically streaky, and ended with the uninspiring averages of 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Korver, SF, 79

Age: 37

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 92 3-point Shot, 91 Mid-Range Shot, 88 Free Throw

One of the best shooters in the game's history, Korver showed he's still got it with a number of big games, and more specifically big fourth quarters, in Cleveland's championship quest last season. He shot 43.6% from long range - a drop of nearly 5% from the season prior but an impressive number nonetheless - on his way to 9.2 points per game in just over 20 minutes of action.

Kevin Love, PF, 87

Age: 30

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 Inside Shot, 89 Rebounding

With LeBron James now out of Cleveland, Love will step into the role as comfortably the Cavs most important offensive player. The five time All-Star had a solid 2017/18 campaign, averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting over 41% from downtown, and it wouldn't be surprising to see these numbers scale past 20 and 10 in the upcoming season.

Tristan Thompson, C, 78

Age: 27

Position: C 

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 93 Strength, 87 Rebounding, 85 Dunk

Thompson was in and out of the starting lineup last season, and though he played an important role in their run to the NBA Finals, his numbers over the entire season show that he fell out of favor in a fairly significant way. On the back of an almost 10 minute reduction in minutes from 2016/17, Thompson managed just 5.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a night, his lowest numbers since he entered the league.

NBA Live 19 Cleveland Cavaliers Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Kevin Love87PF6'10"Stretch Big92 Stamina, 89 Inside Shot
George Hill81PG6'2"Backcourt Shooter92 Stamina, 89 On Ball Defense
Rodney Hood80SG6'7"Wing Shooter90 Stamina, 85 Speed
Kyle Korver79SF6'7"Wing Shooter92 3-point Shot, 91 Mid-Range Shot
JR Smith79SG6'6"Wing Shooter89 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot
Larry Nance Jr79PF6'8"Rim Protector93 Dunk, 89 Vertical
Collin Sexton79PG6'2"Backcourt Shooter92 Stamina, 89 Speed
Tristan Thompson78C6'9"Rim Protector93 Strength, 87 Rebounding
Jordan Clarkson78PG6'5"Slasher89 Speed, 88 Stamina
Channing Frye78PF6'11"Stretch Big85 Free Throw, 83 Post Moves
Ante Zizic72C6'11"Post Anchor83 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
David Nwaba72SF6'4"Wing Defender86 Stamina, 85 Vertical
Cedi Osman71SF6'8"Wing Scorer84 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot
Sam Dekker69SF6'9"Wing Scorer85 Stamina, 83 Dunk
John Holland68SG6'6"Floor General86 Free Throw, 85 Stamina

Playbooks

Source: NBA Live 19

Check out the full list of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Live 19 playbook below.

Play Name Play Type
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Strong Rip LiftedPick and Roll
PG 41 Strong Angle DownPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Double DragPick and Roll
PG 41 Reverse PistolPick and Roll
PG 41 Ram SpreadPick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG Horns TwistPick and Roll
PG Jungle Double DragPick and Roll
PG Jungle AnglePick and Roll
PG 14 High Al Twist ReversePick and Roll
PG 5 Out Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PG 5 OUt Ram SpreadPick and Roll
PG PistolPick and Roll
PG Pistol UpPick and Roll
PG Hawk DoublePick and Roll
PG Hawk DallasPick and Roll
SG Al Ram ChasePick and Roll
SG 14 High Al TwistPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Pitch Reverse Cross AnglePick and Roll
SF Horns Twist DownPick and Roll
SF Jungle Wide AnglePick and Roll
SF Jungle Reverse AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong REverse AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 5 Out Mix Reverse AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Ram FlarePick and Roll
PF Horns Elbow RamPick and Roll
PG Jungle Zip TripScreen
SG Jungle Down PinScreen
SG Horns Flex PinScreen
SG Horns Stagger AwayScreen
SG Horns Elbow AwayScreen
SG Jungle Double Drag STaggerScreen
SG Jungle WideScreen
SG Pistol FlareScreen
SG/SF Horns Double WideScreen
SG/SF Jungle Mix StaggerScreen
SF Jungle Double StaggerScreen
SF Jungle Cross WideScreen
SF 41 Reverse StaggerScreen
SF Box Cross Double StaggerScreen
PF 41 Strong Double Cross DownScreen
PF 41 Strong Pitch Reverse DownScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
PF Horns Zip StaggerScreen
PF Horns Thunder DownScreen
PF/C Strong Box Double Rip DownScreen
C Horns Stagger 5Screen
PG Strong Box Rip Pop EntryPostup
SG Horns Al Wing EntryPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SG Hawk FlarePostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
SF Box Up CrossPostup
SF Jungle Stagger SealPostup
PF Horns Pop EntryPostup
PF UCLA Down CrossPostup
PF UCLA UpPostup
PF Strong Box Double CrossPostup
PF Strong Box Wing EntryPostup
PF 41 Strong Pitch Reverse CrossPostup
C Box Double CrossPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Pitch EntryPostup
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy