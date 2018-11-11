NBA Live 19: Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ratings and Roster

Cleveland fans can expect to see a big drop off in their team's win total this season as the second post-LeBron era commences. For those ardent fans who will still play with the Cavs on NBA Live 19, we've got all the details of the team below.
George Hill, PG, 81
Age: 32
Position: PG
Height: 6’2’’
Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter
Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup
Hill had a fairly forgettable debut season with the Cavs, though he did have some important moments. After he showed general disinterest throughout his 43 game stint with the Kings, he was traded to the Cavaliers as part of their mid-season roster shake-up. In 24 games with Cleveland, Hill averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 assists. Without LeBron this season, however, expect him to play a greater role for the side.
JR Smith, SG, 79
Age: 32
Position: SG
Height: 6’6’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 89 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot, 81 Dribbling
JR Smith’s 2017/18 NBA season will be best remembered for his last second brain fade in the first game of the Finals. Throughout the course of the season, he was typically streaky, and ended with the uninspiring averages of 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Kyle Korver, SF, 79
Age: 37
Position: SF
Height: 6'7"
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 92 3-point Shot, 91 Mid-Range Shot, 88 Free Throw
One of the best shooters in the game's history, Korver showed he's still got it with a number of big games, and more specifically big fourth quarters, in Cleveland's championship quest last season. He shot 43.6% from long range - a drop of nearly 5% from the season prior but an impressive number nonetheless - on his way to 9.2 points per game in just over 20 minutes of action.
Kevin Love, PF, 87
Age: 30
Position: PF
Height: 6’10’’
Playstyle: Stretch Big
Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 Inside Shot, 89 Rebounding
With LeBron James now out of Cleveland, Love will step into the role as comfortably the Cavs most important offensive player. The five time All-Star had a solid 2017/18 campaign, averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting over 41% from downtown, and it wouldn't be surprising to see these numbers scale past 20 and 10 in the upcoming season.
Tristan Thompson, C, 78
Age: 27
Position: C
Height: 6’9’’
Playstyle: Rim Protector
Best stats: 93 Strength, 87 Rebounding, 85 Dunk
Thompson was in and out of the starting lineup last season, and though he played an important role in their run to the NBA Finals, his numbers over the entire season show that he fell out of favor in a fairly significant way. On the back of an almost 10 minute reduction in minutes from 2016/17, Thompson managed just 5.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a night, his lowest numbers since he entered the league.
NBA Live 19 Cleveland Cavaliers Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Kevin Love
|87
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|92 Stamina, 89 Inside Shot
|George Hill
|81
|PG
|6'2"
|Backcourt Shooter
|92 Stamina, 89 On Ball Defense
|Rodney Hood
|80
|SG
|6'7"
|Wing Shooter
|90 Stamina, 85 Speed
|Kyle Korver
|79
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Shooter
|92 3-point Shot, 91 Mid-Range Shot
|JR Smith
|79
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|89 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot
|Larry Nance Jr
|79
|PF
|6'8"
|Rim Protector
|93 Dunk, 89 Vertical
|Collin Sexton
|79
|PG
|6'2"
|Backcourt Shooter
|92 Stamina, 89 Speed
|Tristan Thompson
|78
|C
|6'9"
|Rim Protector
|93 Strength, 87 Rebounding
|Jordan Clarkson
|78
|PG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|89 Speed, 88 Stamina
|Channing Frye
|78
|PF
|6'11"
|Stretch Big
|85 Free Throw, 83 Post Moves
|Ante Zizic
|72
|C
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|83 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
|David Nwaba
|72
|SF
|6'4"
|Wing Defender
|86 Stamina, 85 Vertical
|Cedi Osman
|71
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|84 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot
|Sam Dekker
|69
|SF
|6'9"
|Wing Scorer
|85 Stamina, 83 Dunk
|John Holland
|68
|SG
|6'6"
|Floor General
|86 Free Throw, 85 Stamina
Playbooks
Source: NBA Live 19
Check out the full list of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Live 19 playbook below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Strong Rip Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Strong Angle Down
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Reverse Pistol
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Ram Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Twist
|Pick and Roll
|PG Jungle Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG Jungle Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 High Al Twist Reverse
|Pick and Roll
|PG 5 Out Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG 5 OUt Ram Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG Hawk Double
|Pick and Roll
|PG Hawk Dallas
|Pick and Roll
|SG Al Ram Chase
|Pick and Roll
|SG 14 High Al Twist
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Pitch Reverse Cross Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF Horns Twist Down
|Pick and Roll
|SF Jungle Wide Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF Jungle Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong REverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 5 Out Mix Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Ram Flare
|Pick and Roll
|PF Horns Elbow Ram
|Pick and Roll
|PG Jungle Zip Trip
|Screen
|SG Jungle Down Pin
|Screen
|SG Horns Flex Pin
|Screen
|SG Horns Stagger Away
|Screen
|SG Horns Elbow Away
|Screen
|SG Jungle Double Drag STagger
|Screen
|SG Jungle Wide
|Screen
|SG Pistol Flare
|Screen
|SG/SF Horns Double Wide
|Screen
|SG/SF Jungle Mix Stagger
|Screen
|SF Jungle Double Stagger
|Screen
|SF Jungle Cross Wide
|Screen
|SF 41 Reverse Stagger
|Screen
|SF Box Cross Double Stagger
|Screen
|PF 41 Strong Double Cross Down
|Screen
|PF 41 Strong Pitch Reverse Down
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|PF Horns Zip Stagger
|Screen
|PF Horns Thunder Down
|Screen
|PF/C Strong Box Double Rip Down
|Screen
|C Horns Stagger 5
|Screen
|PG Strong Box Rip Pop Entry
|Postup
|SG Horns Al Wing Entry
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SG Hawk Flare
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|SF Box Up Cross
|Postup
|SF Jungle Stagger Seal
|Postup
|PF Horns Pop Entry
|Postup
|PF UCLA Down Cross
|Postup
|PF UCLA Up
|Postup
|PF Strong Box Double Cross
|Postup
|PF Strong Box Wing Entry
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Pitch Reverse Cross
|Postup
|C Box Double Cross
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Pitch Entry
|Postup