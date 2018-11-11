NBA Live 19: Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ratings and Roster

Cleveland fans can expect to see a big drop off in their team's win total this season as the second post-LeBron era commences. For those ardent fans who will still play with the Cavs on NBA Live 19, we've got all the details of the team below.

George Hill, PG, 81

Age: 32

Position: PG

Height: 6’2’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 On Ball Defense, 85 Driving Layup

Hill had a fairly forgettable debut season with the Cavs, though he did have some important moments. After he showed general disinterest throughout his 43 game stint with the Kings, he was traded to the Cavaliers as part of their mid-season roster shake-up. In 24 games with Cleveland, Hill averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 assists. Without LeBron this season, however, expect him to play a greater role for the side.

JR Smith, SG, 79

Age: 32

Position: SG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 89 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot, 81 Dribbling

JR Smith’s 2017/18 NBA season will be best remembered for his last second brain fade in the first game of the Finals. Throughout the course of the season, he was typically streaky, and ended with the uninspiring averages of 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Korver, SF, 79

Age: 37

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 92 3-point Shot, 91 Mid-Range Shot, 88 Free Throw

One of the best shooters in the game's history, Korver showed he's still got it with a number of big games, and more specifically big fourth quarters, in Cleveland's championship quest last season. He shot 43.6% from long range - a drop of nearly 5% from the season prior but an impressive number nonetheless - on his way to 9.2 points per game in just over 20 minutes of action.

Kevin Love, PF, 87

Age: 30

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 Inside Shot, 89 Rebounding

With LeBron James now out of Cleveland, Love will step into the role as comfortably the Cavs most important offensive player. The five time All-Star had a solid 2017/18 campaign, averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting over 41% from downtown, and it wouldn't be surprising to see these numbers scale past 20 and 10 in the upcoming season.

Tristan Thompson, C, 78

Age: 27

Position: C

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 93 Strength, 87 Rebounding, 85 Dunk

Thompson was in and out of the starting lineup last season, and though he played an important role in their run to the NBA Finals, his numbers over the entire season show that he fell out of favor in a fairly significant way. On the back of an almost 10 minute reduction in minutes from 2016/17, Thompson managed just 5.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a night, his lowest numbers since he entered the league.

NBA Live 19 Cleveland Cavaliers Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Kevin Love 87 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 92 Stamina, 89 Inside Shot George Hill 81 PG 6'2" Backcourt Shooter 92 Stamina, 89 On Ball Defense Rodney Hood 80 SG 6'7" Wing Shooter 90 Stamina, 85 Speed Kyle Korver 79 SF 6'7" Wing Shooter 92 3-point Shot, 91 Mid-Range Shot JR Smith 79 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 89 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot Larry Nance Jr 79 PF 6'8" Rim Protector 93 Dunk, 89 Vertical Collin Sexton 79 PG 6'2" Backcourt Shooter 92 Stamina, 89 Speed Tristan Thompson 78 C 6'9" Rim Protector 93 Strength, 87 Rebounding Jordan Clarkson 78 PG 6'5" Slasher 89 Speed, 88 Stamina Channing Frye 78 PF 6'11" Stretch Big 85 Free Throw, 83 Post Moves Ante Zizic 72 C 6'11" Post Anchor 83 Stamina, 79 Post Moves David Nwaba 72 SF 6'4" Wing Defender 86 Stamina, 85 Vertical Cedi Osman 71 SF 6'8" Wing Scorer 84 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot Sam Dekker 69 SF 6'9" Wing Scorer 85 Stamina, 83 Dunk John Holland 68 SG 6'6" Floor General 86 Free Throw, 85 Stamina

