NBA Live 19: Atlanta Hawks Player Ratings and Roster

We’ve got a list of all the team ratings, player details and team playbooks to give you a head start on the latest version of the NBA Live series, Below, we’ve listed the basic details of all the Atlanta Hawks starters as well as the rest of their roster, plus their playbooks.
Trae Young enters his rookie year as the number 5 pick, and will play a big role for the Hawks as their starting point guard. Coming off a college season in which he averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game for OKC, Young is capable of putting up huge numbers on any given night with his long range shooting and passing ability, though his tendency to turn the ball over and miss a lot of shots will likely be a feature of his first season in the NBA.
Kent Bazemore will enter his sixth year as a Hawk coming off the best season of his career with them. The 29-year-old put up 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, but more impressive than his raw numbers was his shooting. Bazemore connected on 39.4% of 3-point attempts in 2017/18, easily the best number of his career, and he will be hoping to play a big role on a young Atlanta team this season.
Prince began to show why he was the 12th pick in the 2016 draft in the second half of last season, after a relatively slow start to his career. Overall, in 2017/18 Prince averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but truly highlighted his talent with a number of games in which he scored close to 40 points.
Yet another young player in the Hawks starting lineup, Collins impressed throughout his rookie 2017/18 season. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, and though he is relatively limited on the offensive end, his athletic traits will hold him in good stead as he continues to develop his game. He will play in the front court alongside the more experienced Dewayne Dedmon in 2018/19.
Alongside Bazemore, Dedmon will add valuable experience to the young Hawks lineup in 2018/19. A journeyman of the league, the 29-year-old has played at five different clubs throughout his career, and this season will be just the second in his career in which he has played for the same franchise in consecutive seasons. Though a somewhat limited player, Dedmon is underrated, capable of providing an anchor in defense and working hard as a finisher and screen-setter on offence.
NBA Live 19 Atlanta Hawks Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Trae Young
|81
|PG
|6’2’’
|Backcourt Shooter
|96 Stamina, 91 Injury, 86 Speed
|Kent Bazemore
|77
|SF
|6’5’’
|Wing Scorer
|86 Dunk, 85 Stamina, 83 On Ball Defense
|Taurean Prince
|79
|SF
|6’8’’
|Wing Scorer
|92 Stamina, 86 Injury, 85 Speed
|John Collins
|78
|PF
|6’10’’
|Post Anchor
|86 Injury, 83 Strength, 83 Stamina
|Dewayne Dedmon
|78
|C
|7’0’’
|Rim Protector
|84 Injury, 84 Inside Shot, 81 Strength
|Jeremy Lin
|80
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|86 Driving Layup, 84 Speed
|Kevin Huerter
|77
|SG
|6'7"
|Wing Shooter
|85 Stamina, 83 Speed
|Omari Spellman
|77
|PF
|6'9"
|Rim Protector
|85 Strength, 83 Stamina
|Alex Len
|77
|C
|7'1"
|Rim Protector
|85 Inside Shot, 82 Shot Block
|Miles Plumlee
|73
|C
|6'10"
|Rim Protector
|88 Dunk, 86 Strength
|Vince Carter
|72
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Scorer
|84 Dunk, 82 Dribbling
|Tyler Dorsey
|71
|SG
|6'4"
|Floor General
|86 Stamina, 80 3-point Shot
|Justin Anderson
|70
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Scorer
|84 Vertical, 82 Stamina
|Alex Poythress
|68
|SF
|6'7"
|Playmaker
|87 Stamina, 86 Vertical
|Daniel Hamilton
|64
|SG
|6'7"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 75 Speed
|DeAndre Bembry
|63
|SF
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Stamina, 83 Speed
NBA Live 19 Atlanta Hawks Playbooks
These are the plays which are specific to the Atlanta Hawks. Though many of them are available on other teams, this complete list is unique to them.
|Action
|Play Type
|PG Knicks
|Pick and Roll
|PG Spain
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG Flare Double
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak High Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Horns Exit Down
|Screen
|SG Loop
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF AI Cross Down
|Screen
|SF Elbow Down
|Screen
|SF Zip Elevator
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF Stagger Down
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C Horns Fist 45 Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Al Cross
|Postup
|PF Elbow Down Duck
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C Horns Stagger Al Flare
|Postup
|C Slice Stagger
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup