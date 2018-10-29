header decal
29 Oct 2018

NBA Live 19: Atlanta Hawks Player Ratings and Roster

The Hawks head into the 2018/19 season as one of the youngest teams in the league. Check out their whole roster, player ratings and playbook from NBA Live 19.

Trae Young, PG, 81 

Kent Bazemore, SF, 77

Taurean Prince, SF, 79

John Collins, PF, 78

Dewayne Dedmon, C, 78

NBA Live 19 Atlanta Hawks Roster

NBA Live 19 Atlanta Hawks Playbooks

We’ve got a list of all the team ratings, player details and team playbooks to give you a head start on the latest version of the NBA Live series, Below, we’ve listed the basic details of all the Atlanta Hawks starters as well as the rest of their roster, plus their playbooks.

Age: 21

Position: PG

Height: 6’2’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 96 Stamina, 91 Injury, 86 Speed

Trae Young enters his rookie year as the number 5 pick, and will play a big role for the Hawks as their starting point guard. Coming off a college season in which he averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game for OKC, Young is capable of putting up huge numbers on any given night with his long range shooting and passing ability, though his tendency to turn the ball over and miss a lot of shots will likely be a feature of his first season in the NBA.

Age: 29 

Position: SF

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 86 Dunk, 85 Stamina, 83 On Ball Defense

Kent Bazemore will enter his sixth year as a Hawk coming off the best season of his career with them. The 29-year-old put up 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, but more impressive than his raw numbers was his shooting. Bazemore connected on 39.4% of 3-point attempts in 2017/18, easily the best number of his career, and he will be hoping to play a big role on a young Atlanta team this season.

Age: 24

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 86 Injury, 85 Speed

Prince began to show why he was the 12th pick in the 2016 draft in the second half of last season, after a relatively slow start to his career. Overall, in 2017/18 Prince averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but truly highlighted his talent with a number of games in which he scored close to 40 points. 

Age: 20

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 86 Injury, 83 Strength, 83 Stamina

Yet another young player in the Hawks starting lineup, Collins impressed throughout his rookie 2017/18 season. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, and though he is relatively limited on the offensive end, his athletic traits will hold him in good stead as he continues to develop his game. He will play in the front court alongside the more experienced Dewayne Dedmon in 2018/19.

Age: 29

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 84 Injury, 84 Inside Shot, 81 Strength

Alongside Bazemore, Dedmon will add valuable experience to the young Hawks lineup in 2018/19. A journeyman of the league, the 29-year-old has played at five different clubs throughout his career, and this season will be just the second in his career in which he has played for the same franchise in consecutive seasons. Though a somewhat limited player, Dedmon is underrated, capable of providing an anchor in defense and working hard as a finisher and screen-setter on offence.

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Trae Young81PG6’2’’Backcourt Shooter96 Stamina, 91 Injury, 86 Speed
Kent Bazemore77SF6’5’’Wing Scorer86 Dunk, 85 Stamina, 83 On Ball Defense
Taurean Prince79SF6’8’’Wing Scorer92 Stamina, 86 Injury, 85 Speed
John Collins78PF6’10’’Post Anchor86 Injury, 83 Strength, 83 Stamina
Dewayne Dedmon78C7’0’’Rim Protector84 Injury, 84 Inside Shot, 81 Strength
Jeremy Lin80PG6'3"Slasher86 Driving Layup, 84 Speed
Kevin Huerter77SG6'7"Wing Shooter85 Stamina, 83 Speed
Omari Spellman77PF6'9"Rim Protector85 Strength, 83 Stamina
Alex Len77C7'1"Rim Protector85 Inside Shot, 82 Shot Block
Miles Plumlee73C6'10"Rim Protector88 Dunk, 86 Strength
Vince Carter72SF6'6"Wing Scorer84 Dunk, 82 Dribbling
Tyler Dorsey71SG6'4"Floor General86 Stamina, 80 3-point Shot
Justin Anderson70SF6'6"Wing Scorer84 Vertical, 82 Stamina
Alex Poythress68SF6'7"Playmaker87 Stamina, 86 Vertical
Daniel Hamilton64SG6'7"Slasher85 Stamina, 75 Speed
DeAndre Bembry63SF6'5"Wing Shooter86 Stamina, 83 Speed

These are the plays which are specific to the Atlanta Hawks. Though many of them are available on other teams, this complete list is unique to them.

Action Play Type
PG KnicksPick and Roll
PG SpainPick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG Flare DoublePick and Roll
PG 41 Weak High Double DragPick and Roll
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG Horns Exit DownScreen
SG LoopScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF AI Cross DownScreen
SF Elbow DownScreen
SF Zip ElevatorScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF Stagger DownScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C Horns Fist 45 DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF Al CrossPostup
PF Elbow Down DuckPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C Horns Stagger Al FlarePostup
C Slice StaggerPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
