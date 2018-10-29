NBA Live 19: Atlanta Hawks Player Ratings and Roster

We’ve got a list of all the team ratings, player details and team playbooks to give you a head start on the latest version of the NBA Live series, Below, we’ve listed the basic details of all the Atlanta Hawks starters as well as the rest of their roster, plus their playbooks.

Trae Young, PG, 81

Age: 21

Position: PG

Height: 6’2’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 96 Stamina, 91 Injury, 86 Speed

Trae Young enters his rookie year as the number 5 pick, and will play a big role for the Hawks as their starting point guard. Coming off a college season in which he averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game for OKC, Young is capable of putting up huge numbers on any given night with his long range shooting and passing ability, though his tendency to turn the ball over and miss a lot of shots will likely be a feature of his first season in the NBA.

Kent Bazemore, SF, 77

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 86 Dunk, 85 Stamina, 83 On Ball Defense

Kent Bazemore will enter his sixth year as a Hawk coming off the best season of his career with them. The 29-year-old put up 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, but more impressive than his raw numbers was his shooting. Bazemore connected on 39.4% of 3-point attempts in 2017/18, easily the best number of his career, and he will be hoping to play a big role on a young Atlanta team this season.

Taurean Prince, SF, 79

Age: 24

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 86 Injury, 85 Speed

Prince began to show why he was the 12th pick in the 2016 draft in the second half of last season, after a relatively slow start to his career. Overall, in 2017/18 Prince averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but truly highlighted his talent with a number of games in which he scored close to 40 points.

John Collins, PF, 78

Age: 20

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 86 Injury, 83 Strength, 83 Stamina

Yet another young player in the Hawks starting lineup, Collins impressed throughout his rookie 2017/18 season. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, and though he is relatively limited on the offensive end, his athletic traits will hold him in good stead as he continues to develop his game. He will play in the front court alongside the more experienced Dewayne Dedmon in 2018/19.

Dewayne Dedmon, C, 78

Age: 29

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 84 Injury, 84 Inside Shot, 81 Strength

Alongside Bazemore, Dedmon will add valuable experience to the young Hawks lineup in 2018/19. A journeyman of the league, the 29-year-old has played at five different clubs throughout his career, and this season will be just the second in his career in which he has played for the same franchise in consecutive seasons. Though a somewhat limited player, Dedmon is underrated, capable of providing an anchor in defense and working hard as a finisher and screen-setter on offence.

NBA Live 19 Atlanta Hawks Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Trae Young 81 PG 6’2’’ Backcourt Shooter 96 Stamina, 91 Injury, 86 Speed Kent Bazemore 77 SF 6’5’’ Wing Scorer 86 Dunk, 85 Stamina, 83 On Ball Defense Taurean Prince 79 SF 6’8’’ Wing Scorer 92 Stamina, 86 Injury, 85 Speed John Collins 78 PF 6’10’’ Post Anchor 86 Injury, 83 Strength, 83 Stamina Dewayne Dedmon 78 C 7’0’’ Rim Protector 84 Injury, 84 Inside Shot, 81 Strength Jeremy Lin 80 PG 6'3" Slasher 86 Driving Layup, 84 Speed Kevin Huerter 77 SG 6'7" Wing Shooter 85 Stamina, 83 Speed Omari Spellman 77 PF 6'9" Rim Protector 85 Strength, 83 Stamina Alex Len 77 C 7'1" Rim Protector 85 Inside Shot, 82 Shot Block Miles Plumlee 73 C 6'10" Rim Protector 88 Dunk, 86 Strength Vince Carter 72 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 84 Dunk, 82 Dribbling Tyler Dorsey 71 SG 6'4" Floor General 86 Stamina, 80 3-point Shot Justin Anderson 70 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 84 Vertical, 82 Stamina Alex Poythress 68 SF 6'7" Playmaker 87 Stamina, 86 Vertical Daniel Hamilton 64 SG 6'7" Slasher 85 Stamina, 75 Speed DeAndre Bembry 63 SF 6'5" Wing Shooter 86 Stamina, 83 Speed

NBA Live 19 Atlanta Hawks Playbooks

These are the plays which are specific to the Atlanta Hawks. Though many of them are available on other teams, this complete list is unique to them.