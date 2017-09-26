Stephen Curry, LeBron James are right to lash Trump

If there's one thing that you can count on in 2017, it's that US president Donald Trump has no qualms about voicing his opinion on anything, regardless of his knowledge or understanding of the topic.

For Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, that unbridled anger was squarely aimed at the defending champs over the past couple of days.

What The Donald said

Trump did not take kindly to Steph Curry voicing his opinion that when his team votes on whether or not to visit the White House, as has been custom for previous NBA champions, he let the world know that he would vote against going. Here's Trump's response via Twitter:

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

In response to Trump uninviting the Warriors to the White House, Curry responded with "That's not what leaders do." It's intriguing how Trump has apparently decided to go after professional athletes who are notable figures in their respective leagues, and have the financial means in which to support the causes they feel strongly about. By going after the likes of Curry and Colin Kaepernick, he's making it extremely easy for athletes to unify with one another in order to make a stronger collective statement.

NBA peers stand by Curry

Players past and present also voiced their opinions, including a few big names:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"

— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Michael Jordan on Trump: "Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized... "https://t.co/KbCySCuhuapic.twitter.com/Gso4fS9DTD

— David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 25, 2017

When LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan all come out against what you're saying, it's likely that you are on the wrong side of the issue. That won't always be true for every argument in basketball, but it seems pretty accurate right now.

In addition to players' responses, NBA teams and coaches have also issued statements, with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich unsurprisingly leading the way.

