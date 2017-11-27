header decal
27 Nov 2017

NBA Team of the Week: LeBron, Harden feature again (27 November 2017)

Mainstays LeBron James and James Harden make the list again, but there is also room for a couple of new faces in our NBA team of the week.

Point guard - Goran Dragic

Shooting guard - James Harden

Small forward - LeBron James

Power forward - Blake Griffin

Center - Anthony Davis

