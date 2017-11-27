NBA 2K 27 Nov 2017 NBA Team of the Week: LeBron, Harden feature again (27 November 2017) Mainstays LeBron James and James Harden make the list again, but there is also room for a couple of new faces in our NBA team of the week. Jump To Point guard - Goran Dragic Shooting guard - James Harden Small forward - LeBron James Power forward - Blake Griffin Center - Anthony Davis Point guard - Goran DragicShooting guard - James HardenSmall forward - LeBron JamesPower forward - Blake GriffinCenter - Anthony Davis