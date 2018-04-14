header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

14 Apr 2018

NBA Playoffs: The Underdogs

NBA Playoffs: The Underdogs

Which bottom half teams have the best chance of causing an upset and progressing beyond their means?

Jump To
link decal

East: Miami Heat (6)

link decal

West: San Antonio Spurs

East: Miami Heat (6)

Round  1

Conference Semi-Finals

West: San Antonio Spurs

Round 1

Conference Semi-Finals

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy