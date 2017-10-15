NBA Pacific Division preview: Best case, worse case scenarios

The Pacific Division is packed with talent, hype and attention. Containing the NBA champions, new reality star Lonzo Ball and one man who scored 70 points, Devin Booker. Here are the best and worst case scenarios for each team in order of their standings last season.

Golden State Warriors

Last Season: 67-15, NBA Champions

Best case scenario: The Warriors added some veteran three-point shooting bench presence in Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young and Omri Casspi to a near-complete roster. The reigning NBA champions effortlessly reach 74 wins, one win better than their historic season two seasons ago, but rather than being beaten in seven games by the Cleveland Cavaliers, they go on to win it all. The two titles the Warriors hold in the last couple of years both came when they didn’t hit 70 wins. Considering they are unequivocally predicted to at least reach the NBA Finals with most predicting they’ll continue their reign, winning over 70 games and winning the championship would be the best case scenario for a team that rivals Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls as the greatest ever.

Worst case scenario: For the regular season, the Warriors come second in the standings, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Kevin Durant left to join the Dubs. Then, in the playoffs, they lose in the Conference finals to said Thunder where reigning MVP Russell Westbrook hits a game winner over his former teammate and friend Kevin Durant. Oh, what drama that would be!

Prediction: Best case

Los Angeles Clippers

Last Season: 51-31

Best case scenario: The Clippers lost their superstar point guard Chris Paul but were able to get some great pieces in Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Danilo Gallinari and former Euro League MVP Milos Teodosic. In 2017/18, Teodosic carries his form from the Euro League into the NBA where he slowly molds into Paul 2.0, averaging double-digit assists and throwing ludicrous underhand passes to his teammates (as per the video below). The Clippers don’t drop off too much from last season with a record of 45-37, good enough to earn them a second-class playoff spot. On top of that, Blake Griffin is unleashed, taking on more offensive responsibility, avoiding any abuse of staff and easing onto the All-NBA First Team.