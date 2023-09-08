Fans were excited to welcome the newest NBA 2K title when NBA 2K24 went live on Friday, September 8, 2023. Up to this point, we offered numerous guides including how to shoot, how to dunk, and how to block in NBA 2K24. Now we talk about player builds, and in this guide, we give you the best SG build in NBA 2K24.

Shooting guards are usually the most reliable point producers on a basketball team. An All-Star shooting guard should excel in shooting, ball protection, ball handling, attacking the basket, and perimeter defence.

With this best SG build in NBA 2K24 we created for you, you’ll get a shooting guard capable of deciding a game single-handedly.

Best SG build in NBA 2K24

Our perfect shooting guard reminds us of Kobe Bryant with a height of 6'6", 190 lbs weight, and a 6'11" wingspan. Talking about current NBA players, this build is a new Devin Booker when it comes to shooting.

3 & D two-way guard is the best SG build in NBA 2K24

Although the defence is not the first thing that crosses people’s minds when building a shooting guard, our best SG build in NBA 2K24 will give a headache to opponents on D, especially on perimeter defense.

Custom Template

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 190 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11"

Attributes

Close Shot: 56

Driving Layup: 75

Driving Dunk: 87

Standing Dunk: 32

Post Control: 26

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 86

Free Throw: 80

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 75

Interior Defense: 36

Perimeter Defense: 93

Steal: 60

Block: 50

Offensive Rebound: 27

Defensive Rebound: 60

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 83

Strength: 43

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 96

Takeovers (Next Gen)

Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Secondary: Limitless Range

Takeovers (Current Gen)

Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Shooter

Secondary: Playmaker

Badges

S Tier: Posterizer (Silver), Silthery (Silver), Agent 3 (Silver), Blinder (Silver), Deadeye (Silver), Limitless Range (Bronze), Handles For Days (Gold), Killer Combos (Silver), Speed Booster (Silver), Unpuckable (Gold), Blow-By (Silver), Clamps (Gold),

A Tier: Precision Dunker (Silver), Catch & Shoot (Gold), Corner Specialist (Gold), Green Machine (Silver), Space Creator (Silver), Ankle Breaker (Gold), 94 Feet (Gold), Ankle Braces (Gold), Challenger (Gold), Fast Feet (Gold), Pick Dodger (Gold), Work Horse (Gold),

B Tier: Aerial Wizard (Gold), Bunny (Gold), Whistle (Silver), Claymore (Gold), Comeback Kid (Gold), Triple Strike (Silver),

C Tier: Spin Cycle (HOF), Two Step (HOF), Off-Ball Pest (HOF)