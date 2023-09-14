The City is a huge part of the MyCAREER mode in NBA 2k24, as it has been in previous editions. It's there that most of the side quests in NBA 2K24 take place. Furthermore, The City gives players the chance to experience the life of an NBA player outside of the court.

This year, The City has a brand-new look, inspired by the beautiful city of Miami Beach. Developers worked hard to deliver fascinating visuals, that improve the players' immersion. New game modes were also added to the City.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about The City in NBA 2K24.

What is the City?

The City was introduced to replace the neighbourhood in current-gen consoles. Here, players can customize their character, buy clothes, test their skills against other players, play with friends, or complete MyCAREER sidequests.

MyCAREER and The City are closely tied, and they complement each other. The City offers players a way to compete online using their character. MyCAREER provides players who want to focus on a more offline experience the possibility to do so.

click to enlarge + 3

All of the MyCAREER sidequests also take place in The City, providing players a way to experience the life of NBA players outside of the court. It's also in The City that you will find the most competitive side of NBA 2K24, with players measuring forces on 3v3, 5v5 or 2v2 games.

Game modes

This year, The City introduced two new game modes that provide players with more entertainment and a new way to enjoy The City with friends.

Streetball was one of the game modes included. This mode lets players challenge different teams to a Streetball game, which has special rules and gives players the chance to win incredible rewards.

The second game mode introduced is called Starting 5. It's a 1v1 game mode, where players select one NBA team, and place their MyPLAYER in the starting lineup. In a way, it's similar to playing MyCareer but against real opponents.

All of the classic game modes remain in the game. Were are talking about modes such as Pro-AM, The REC, Ante-Up, Theater, and Club 2K.

click to enlarge + 3

The REC and Pro-AM are very similar game modes, as both allow players to face in a 5v5 game. However, to enter Pro-Am you have to either create a team or be invited to one. While on The REC, you simply need to enter the arena to play.

Because of that, Pro-AM is a much more competitive game mode, and you will see many professional 2K players practising there. The REC also allows players to face in a 3V3 game, something that Pro-AM doesn't.

Ante-Up also allows you to compete against other players. However, this mode is quite different from any of the other ones we mentioned above. In Ante-Up, you wager VC in every game you play. You can participate in 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 games.

Loading...

The Theater is the most unique arena in NBA 2K24. That's because it includes a plethora of different game modes, that all have unique rules. It's the perfect place to warm up before going into The REC or Pro-AM. If you also just want to have some fun with friends, then the Theater is perfect for you.

click to enlarge + 3

Last but not least, we have the Club 2K. Club 2K allows you to win double XP, which makes it one of the most popular venues in The City. However, it's only open on Fridays, after 9PM ET.

We hope this guide helped you understand what The City is all about, and everything you can do in it. The City is full of different ways for players to have fun, be it alone or with friends. It's also the best place for highly competitive players to hone their skills.