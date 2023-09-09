NBA 2K24: Learn How to Complete the Rebrith Quest

The long-awaited NBA 2K24 is out, and the fans can finally enjoy their favourite basketball simulation. When it comes to NBA 2K24 MyCAREER, one of the most time-saving and beneficial quests is the “Rebirth” reward. In this guide, we will tackle the NBA 2K24 Rebirth quest walkthrough.

Pretty much every NBA 2K24 gamer is looking forward to this Rebirth build in order to get a 5% badge-level progression boost. This build will also help in increasing attribute points.

In the following article, we explain how to unlock the Rebirth build in NBA 2K24.

If you are just getting your hands on NBA 2K24, it's worth spending some time learning the controls and how to shoot.

NBA 2K24 Rebirth quest walkthrough

You can complete the NBA 2K24 Rebirth quest by following the next steps:

1. Find Ronnie2K in The City on the beach

2. Go Talk to Ronnie2K (you can hold A to skip the cut scene or not)

3. Hit 90 overall on your first MyPLAYER build

4. You are ready to go!

Now, let’s talk about Ronnie 2K and how to complete that quest. Players can now find Ronnie 2K by the beachfront in the City. Finding Ronnie 2K is crucial in unlocking the coveted Rebirth perk. This perk will allow you to restart your MyPlayers at a significantly higher rating. A starting point of 90 is the most significant advantage of this perk.

click to enlarge Ronnie Rebirth in NBA 2K24

To get the Rebirth perk, players must first start the Rebirth quest. This can be done through the Special Activities menu. Once activated, a notification will appear on the screen with the location of Ronnie 2K. Players will need to follow the directions provided to find him. He can be easily recognized by the pool float he wears around his waist.

Once players have found Ronnie, they must achieve a rating of 90 before returning to him for a second conversation. As a reward for their efforts, players will receive 3000 VC (Virtual Currency) to help them in the game.

It's all you need to know about the NBA 2K24 Rebirth quest.