NBA 2K24 Controls Guide

By Francisco Carrico
NBA 2K24

The launch of NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, and players are eager to try the new game. This edition will introduce plenty of new features, which have divided the community opinions so far.

However, before worrying about The W new features, or the changes made to MyTEAM or MyNBA, players should first focus on mastering the NBA 2K24 controls.

Table of contents

The game has some new controls, especially in the dribbling department. Despite that, most controls are the same as in previous editions. Without further ado, let's check out all the NBA 2K24 Controls.

NBA 2K24 controls

As mentioned above, apart from the new dribbling controls, we don't expect to see massive changes in the controls for NBA 2K24. So, if you are very familiar with the NBA 2K23 controls, you should be able to master all of them in no time.

NBA 2K24
Some new controls will be introduced, but we expect them to be quite easy to learn. So, let's get right into it.

NBA 2K24 offense controls

It's true that defense wins you titles, but you also need to have a good offense. Being able to score from multiple ways, and calling plays in real-time, will give you a huge advantage.

This makes you a much harder opponent to guard and play against. It will force opponents to bring their A-game. At the same time, it can also help you win close games, with your offensive savviness making the difference.

It's worth noting that, you have two types of offense controls. They are On-Ball and Off-Ball. Both of them are extremely important to master, with the On-Ball controls being the ones you will use the most.

On-Ball Offense controls

NBA 2K24 On-Ball Offense controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls
Move Player Left StickLeft Stick
Pro StickRight StickRight Stick
On The Fly CoachingDirectional PadDirectional Pad
Call PlayLBL1
Post UpLTL2
Call Timeout / Coach's ChallengeView ButtonShare Button
PauseMenu ButtonMenu Button
SprintRTR2
Icon Pass RBR1
ShootX / Pro Stick■ / Pro Stick
Lob PassY
Bounce PassBO
PassA

Off-Ball Offense controls

NBA 2K24 PS5 Controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls
Move Player Left StickLeft Stick
Pro StickRight StickRight Stick
On The Fly CoachingDirectional PadDirectional Pad
Call For ScreenLBL1
Post UpLTL2
Call Timeout / Coach's ChallengeView ButtonShare Button
PauseMenu ButtonMenu Button
SprintRTR2
Tell Teammate To ShootX
Call For Alley-oopY
Quick ScreenBO
Call For PassAX

All of the controls above are important, but there are some you absolutely need to master. Icon passing is one of them, as it allows you to get the ball to the player you want.

The screen control is another very important one. It allows you to set quick screens, helping you create separation from your opponent, or switching to a more advantageous matchup.

Shooting is obviously crucial in NBA 2K24, as is On The Fly Coaching. This control allows you to call quick plays, and get one of your players a good look.

NBA 2K24 defense controls

In NBA 2K24, the interior defense was revamped, changing the way players defend. This huge change makes it more important than ever to learn all defense controls.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments
Similar to the offense controls, you also have On-Ball and Off-Ball controls. It's hard to say which one is more important since it depends on the type of player you are.

Some players prefer to play On-Ball defense, while others prefer to play Off-Ball defense. However, great players know how to play both styles, so mastering both control types will only be good for you.

On-Ball defense controls

NBA 2K24 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S defense controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls
Move Player Left StickLeft Stick
Hands UpRight StickRight Stick
On The Fly CoachingDirectional PadDirectional Pad
Double TeamLBL1
Intense-DLTL2
Intentional Foul View ButtonShare Button
PauseMenu ButtonMenu Button
SprintRTR2
Icon SwapRBR1
Steal X
Block / ReboundY
Take Charge BO
Player SwapAX

Off-Ball defense controls

NBA 2K24 PS4 and PS5 Controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls
Move Player Left StickLeft Stick
On-ball StealRight StickRight Stick
On The Fly CoachingDirectional PadDirectional Pad
Double TeamLBL1
Intense-DLTL2
Intentional Foul View ButtonTouchpad
PauseMenu ButtonMenu Button
SprintRTR2
Icon SwapRBR1
Steal X
Block / ReboundY
Take Charge BO
Player SwapAX

These controls will help you stop or at least contain your opponents' offense. They allow you to apply pressure to the player that has the ball in their hands, or deny the ball from a specific player.

Icon swap is an especially important control to master, as it lets you quickly change the player you are controlling. It's great if you like to play on On-Ball defense and always be on top of your opponent.

The steal and block controls are also very important. Mastering the art of blocking will make your defense much stronger, as opponents will have a harder time scoring, especially in the paint.

If you also want to know all of the changes coming to MyCareer in NBA 2K24, make sure to check out our guide.

