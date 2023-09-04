The launch of NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, and players are eager to try the new game. This edition will introduce plenty of new features, which have divided the community opinions so far.

However, before worrying about The W new features, or the changes made to MyTEAM or MyNBA, players should first focus on mastering the NBA 2K24 controls.

The game has some new controls, especially in the dribbling department. Despite that, most controls are the same as in previous editions. Without further ado, let's check out all the NBA 2K24 Controls.

NBA 2K24 controls

As mentioned above, apart from the new dribbling controls, we don't expect to see massive changes in the controls for NBA 2K24. So, if you are very familiar with the NBA 2K23 controls, you should be able to master all of them in no time.

Some new controls will be introduced, but we expect them to be quite easy to learn. So, let's get right into it.

NBA 2K24 offense controls

It's true that defense wins you titles, but you also need to have a good offense. Being able to score from multiple ways, and calling plays in real-time, will give you a huge advantage.

This makes you a much harder opponent to guard and play against. It will force opponents to bring their A-game. At the same time, it can also help you win close games, with your offensive savviness making the difference.

It's worth noting that, you have two types of offense controls. They are On-Ball and Off-Ball. Both of them are extremely important to master, with the On-Ball controls being the ones you will use the most.

On-Ball Offense controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Pro Stick Right Stick Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Call Play LB L1 Post Up LT L2 Call Timeout / Coach's Challenge View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Icon Pass RB R1 Shoot X / Pro Stick ■ / Pro Stick Lob Pass Y ▲ Bounce Pass B O Pass A ■

Off-Ball Offense controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Pro Stick Right Stick Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Call For Screen LB L1 Post Up LT L2 Call Timeout / Coach's Challenge View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Tell Teammate To Shoot X ■ Call For Alley-oop Y ▲ Quick Screen B O Call For Pass A X

All of the controls above are important, but there are some you absolutely need to master. Icon passing is one of them, as it allows you to get the ball to the player you want.

The screen control is another very important one. It allows you to set quick screens, helping you create separation from your opponent, or switching to a more advantageous matchup.

Shooting is obviously crucial in NBA 2K24, as is On The Fly Coaching. This control allows you to call quick plays, and get one of your players a good look.

NBA 2K24 defense controls

In NBA 2K24, the interior defense was revamped, changing the way players defend. This huge change makes it more important than ever to learn all defense controls.

Similar to the offense controls, you also have On-Ball and Off-Ball controls. It's hard to say which one is more important since it depends on the type of player you are.

Some players prefer to play On-Ball defense, while others prefer to play Off-Ball defense. However, great players know how to play both styles, so mastering both control types will only be good for you.

On-Ball defense controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Hands Up Right Stick Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Double Team LB L1 Intense-D LT L2 Intentional Foul View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Icon Swap RB R1 Steal X ■ Block / Rebound Y ▲ Take Charge B O Player Swap A X

Off-Ball defense controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick On-ball Steal Right Stick Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Double Team LB L1 Intense-D LT L2 Intentional Foul View Button Touchpad Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Icon Swap RB R1 Steal X ■ Block / Rebound Y ▲ Take Charge B O Player Swap A X

These controls will help you stop or at least contain your opponents' offense. They allow you to apply pressure to the player that has the ball in their hands, or deny the ball from a specific player.

Icon swap is an especially important control to master, as it lets you quickly change the player you are controlling. It's great if you like to play on On-Ball defense and always be on top of your opponent.

The steal and block controls are also very important. Mastering the art of blocking will make your defense much stronger, as opponents will have a harder time scoring, especially in the paint.

If you also want to know all of the changes coming to MyCareer in NBA 2K24, make sure to check out our guide.