NBA 2K

30 Aug 2019

NBA 2K20 Ratings: The most notable OVR Drops this year - Embiid, Paul & more

NBA 2K20 Ratings: The most notable OVR Drops this year - Embiid, Paul & more

Many players took hits in their player rating from last year's game, and perhaps harshly.

Joel Embiid (93 - 91)

Chris Paul (87 - 85)

John Wall (89 - 86)

Nikola Jokic (92 - 90)

