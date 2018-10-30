NBA 2K19 Ratings: Top young shooting guards (SG)

Source: NBA 2K19

The ability to connect from range is very important in today's NBA. The top team in the league (Golden State Warriors) also happens to be the most efficient team from 3-point range. Due to this, many teams look at prospects with the ability to hit from deep on top of general playmaking. Here are your top shooting guards aged 25 or younger in NBA 2K19.

Bradley Beal (OVR 87)

Height: 6'5"

Age: 25

Team: Washington Wizards

Avg Stats: 22.9 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 4.0 Ast

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Vertical, Stamina

Bradley Beal is the top young Shooting guard on this list. With a strong average of 22.9 points per game played, he lands consistent point numbers and is able to convert passes into baskets with a 4.0 Assist average.

Devin Booker (OVR 87)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 21

Team: Phoenix Suns

Avg Stats: 24.9 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 4.7 Ast

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Mid-range, Stamina

Another strong player that is up and coming, Devin Booker has some of the top stats of any young Shooting Guard. Although his main average stats may seem on point, if not higher than Bradley Beal, he is a bit lower on this list due to his attribute scoring in the game. Still a strong pick overall.

Donovan Mitchell (OVR 87)

Height: 6'3"

Age: 22

Team: Utah Jazz

Avg Stats: 20.5 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 3.7 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Quickness, Stamina

Although drafted by the Denver Nuggets on draft night, Donovan Mitchell was immediately traded and has played his 79 game career so far for the Utah Jazz. With a decent showing from the previous 2017 season, his possible improvement lands him with a high rating.

Jaylen Brown (OVR 84)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 21

Team: Boston Celtics

Avg Stats: 14.5 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 1.6 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Vertical, Stamina

Jaylen Brown has had a rough start to his career. Although he got drafted at a young age in the first round, he had almost abysmal numbers throughout his 2016 career, posting single digit point averages. But, in 2017, he jumped to much higher averages in almost every category. 14.5 pts, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Although not amazing, this still lands him a solid spot on our rosters.

Gary Harris (OVR 83)

Height: 6'4"

Age: 24

Team: Denver Nuggets

Avg Stats: 17.5 Pts, 2.6 Reb, 2.9 Ast

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Mid-Range, Stamina

At first drafted to the Chicago Bulls, Harris has played his last two seasons with the Nuggets, with decent results. Holding a 15.5 point average through all of his games with the Nuggets, he shows that he is able to carry his own weight while still helping out his team on both offense and defense.﻿

Zach LaVine (OVR 80)

Height: 6'5"

Age: 23

Team: Chicago Bulls

Avg Stats: 16.7 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 3.0 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Vertical, Stamina

Zach LaVine may not be as notable as others on this list, but his solid stats make him one to rely on. Although he only has a few games under his belt in the last few years of play, that doesn't stop him from showing that his 3.6 rebound average isn't just for show. A strong defensive player with a bit of offense to top it off.

Buddy Hield (OVR 79)

Height: 6'4"

Age: 24

Team: Sacramento Kings

Avg Stats: 13.5 Pts, 3.8 Reb, 1.9 Ast

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Mid-range, Stamina

Not exactly rising at the speed some may wish he would, Buddy Hield still has room to grow. He may not be the best when attempting to help keep a play rolling, as shown by his low 1.8 assists average, but he is able to consistently put up double digit points per game.

Evan Fournier (OVR 79)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 25

Team: Orlando Magic

Avg Stats: 17.5 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 3.0 Ast

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Mid-range, Stamina

Although further down our list, Evan Fournier is still seen as a strong competitor for a shining star with the Orlando Magic. At 17.5 points per game in his past 2 seasons, many are wondering if he can step it up even further to take the Magic further into the season.

Luka Doncic (OVR 79)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 19

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Avg Stats: None Available (Rookie)

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Passing, Stamina

Not one to be missed, Luka Doncic will be fresh out of the gate, but many are seeing him as a potential gem that many passed up during the NBA draft. Though untested, assume strong performances from him.

Marcus Smart (OVR 78)

Height: 6'4"

Age: 24

Team: Boston Celtics

Avg Stats: 10.4 Pts, 3.6 Reb, 4.7 Ast

Top Stats: Strength, Defense, Stamina

Rounding out the bottom of our list is Marcus Smart. True to his name, he seems to play a very smart style. Although low-scoring in nature, his high average of 4.7 assists per game seems to show that he is more of a team player than expected. Watch for him to be a playmaker.

Other top young shooting guards