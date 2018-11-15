NBA 2K19: Portland Trail Blazers Player Ratings and Roster

The Trail Blazers have found a formula to find themselves regular season success, but struggle to translate that to post season success. The media has left the impression that this squad will need to have success in the near future, or else a roster shake up might be closer than expected.

Starting Lineup

Damian Lillard, PG (OVR 90)

Age: 27

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Offensive SuperStar

Best Attributes: Ball Handling, Acceleration, Layups

Damian Lillard has long been compared to Stephen Curry – a point guard with elite scoring abilities from the outside and highly efficient on top of that. Lillard has shown improvements in his game across the board and proven that he knows how to carry a team.

﻿C.J. McCollum, SG (OVR 87)

﻿

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best Attributes: Stamina, 3Pt, Ball Handling

Going into his 6th season with the Trail Blazers, Mccollum has looked extremely good these past few seasons. Averaging 21.4 points per game last season, as well as a decent 3.4 assists, his offensive game can not be underestimated. He also has a dependable .506 eFG%, so marking him is always necessary.

Maurice Harkless, SF (OVR 73)

Age: 25

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Attributes: Vertical, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

On a roster of strong stars, Maurice leaves a lot to be desired. Only averaging 6.5 points last season, he had an abysmal .9 assists, and only 2.7 average rebounds per game. His one possible saving grace would be his decent .577 eFG%, giving him leeway on the outside of the paint.

Al-Farouq Aminu, PF (OVR 76)

Age: 27

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Elite Defender

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Strength, Stamina

Another defensive hand on the roster, Aminu isn’t seen as a spotlight player. He’s more there just to help defend against the possible onslaught of offensive maneuvers from the opponents that may get on the Blazer’s bad side. Holding a mediocre 7.6 average rebounds, and 1.1 average steals, his blocking is even worse, with only .6 blocks per game. As we said, decent defensive, but don’t expect miracles.

Jusuf Nurkic, C (OVR 79)

Age: 23

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Low Post Threat

Best Attributes: Strength, Post offense, Rebounding

Rounding out the starting roster is Nurkic, or the Bosnian Beast. Holding a decent 14.3 points average, as well as 9.0 average rebounds, and 1.8 assists, he can be seen as the strong man in the middle making the plays with the ball one way or another. Look for him to the link between the lower players and the stars, and synergize this team.

﻿NBA ﻿2K19 Po﻿rtland Trail Blazers Roster