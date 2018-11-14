NBA 2K19: Orlando Magic Player Ratings and Roster

The Magic are another low level team looking towards the future. They do have some young talent, but unfortunately they have not figured out a winning strategy or culture with the current roster. If they can figure things out with their frontcourt rotation this season, they may be looking at an increased number of wins.

Starting Lineup

﻿D.J. Augustin, PG (OVR 7﻿6)

﻿

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best Attributes: 3Pt, Ball Handling, Acceleration

At the age of 30, D. J. Augustin has pretty much seen the highlight of his career already. Having pretty lackluster past seasons, the 2018 season was one of his better ones, going 10.2 average points, and 3.8 average assists. His 2.1 total average rebounds per game don’t show much in terms of his defensive strengths, but a .557 eFG% means that he is at least halfway decent at picking his shots.

Evan Fournier, SG (OVR 79)

Age: 25

Height: 6’7”

Traits: SharpShooter

Best Attributes: Stamina, Mid-Range, 3pt

One of the stronger players of the Magic lineup, Evan Fournier has put up some convincing numbers. 17.8 points averaged last season, as well as 2.9 average assists per game have made him a decent threat. But, his .538 eFG% is to be even more feared as his access to shots is quite higher than others.

Jonathan Isaac, SF (OVR 76)

Age: 20

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Attributes: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Blocks

The more defensive of the team, Jonathan will be looked at as a possible groomed defender. Only averaging 5.4 points last year, he was able to average 1.2 steals per game, as well as 1.1 blocks, which is a decent start. He'll need more game time if he wants to show any prowess in that region.

Aaron Gordon, PF (OVR 82)

Age: 22

Height: 6’9”

Traits: All-Around Power Forward

Best Attributes: Vertical, Stamina, Dunks

Having played with the Magic for 4 years already, Aaron Gordon hopes to truly impress this time. Boasting a career high 17.6 points average per game, as well as 7.9 average rebounds per game, marking this player will be difficult. The problem is that he may be the only decent player on the roster this year.

Nikola Vucevic, C (OVR 81)

Age: 27

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Attributes: Post Offense, Layups, Rebounding

A long standing member of the starting Magic roster, Nikola has definitely shouldered his side of the team. Averaging 16.5 points per game as a center, he has shown his strengths in that regard, as well as making sure he can hold a respectable 9.2 average rebounds. Not only can he be a scorer and a defender, he is also a playmaker, as he has an average of 3.4 assists per game as well.

NBA 2K19 Orlando Magic Roster