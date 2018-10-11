NBA 2K19: MyPlayer Attribute Caps Guide

Source: NBA 2K19

Understanding your attribute caps when creating your players is an extremely important part of NBA 2K19. Not understanding the limits placed on your players can cause you to waste time, energy, and resources into increasing a player’s stats, when in reality, there is no chance of you moving past what they are at. This can be extremely frustrating if not tempered in the early stages of the game.

What are Attribute Caps?

Attribute caps are the highest peak at which your player can reach in a certain attribute. Currently, the max you are able to do for any attribute is 25, which is extremely hard to hit. If you are able to get an attribute score of 25 for a skill, that means you have completely maxed out that attribute, and will not gain any growth from putting time and energy into that attribute. As seen in the picture below, selecting certain skills will allow for varying attribute caps at the onset.

What Influences Attribute Caps?

Attribute Caps change depending on the skills you choose for your players. For instance, if you pick defending and driving/finishing as your skills for your center, your attribute caps will swing more towards defensive attributes, such as blocking and lateral quickness, and a few others.

Another thing that determines attribute caps is the player height. This may come as a shock, but it does make sense if you think about it. You have to find the sweet spot of heights when creating your players. Each position has a different sweet height that will help to maximise the attribute caps.

The final influence of Attribute Caps is the position itself. Certain skill combinations work better with different positions. For instance, a power forward has better skill combinations that work for them than with a center, for instance.

Is it possible to max out all of the attribute stats?

Unfortunately, you are not able to max out all of the attributes. As you start maxing out your attributes, you will end up having larger weaknesses in the other attributed areas. A few skill combinations will give you four to five that are hyper maxed out, with the rest taking an extreme dip. On the flip side, different combinations can also give you somewhat mediocre attribute scores, but are more balanced. It is up to you to decide how you want to style your team.