NBA 2K19 MyCareer: Tips and Guide for Beginners

There are plenty of different game modes that are available for you to play in NBA 2K19. Although there are a lot that can be gotten into, such as MyTeam and Domination, the most alluring game mode that captures plenty of people’s attention is the MyCareer mode.

This game mode allows you to create and customize a character. From their position, to their height, to their weight, you are able to pick them all. But, there are a few things that can be used to gain an advantage when attempting to start out.

For details on how to build your character from scratch, refer to our archetype article on creating a player for each position, as well as what traits and attributes will work best for them. These tips and guide will go through what you can do with the in game faculty and spaces, and how to use them to your advantage.

Starting out

The first thing to do is figure out what position you want to play. All positions and their potential potency on the court is outlined in our archetype and best build articles.

Once you have decided on the position, it is best to figure out how you want to play. Understandably, every action you take on the court should reflect your position. The game will walk you through this, as it will grade you each time you play a game on the court. For instance, if you are a point guard, it will grade if you made a good pass or a bad pass, as well as your shot selection and play calls.

Upgrading your player

Once you get a handle on your game, you can quickly start to focus on how you want to upgrade and tailor your player. As per your initial build, your character has certain stats and attributes that have different caps that are predetermined. You will need time, as well as in-game VC, if you want to upgrade your player.

To gain more attributes, you will need to use the facilities in-game. These different facilities garner different rewards. Some increase your attribute bases, and some give you extra bonuses that can be talked about later on down the road. But, you only get a limited number of facility uses in between each game, so make sure to up your stats in a way that you see fit. For instance, if you are a 3pt specialist point guard, you will need to make sure that you use the facilities that specifically increase the 3pt shooting attribute, and not the inside the paint facility.

Getting on a Team

Although many people would wish to start out at the top, you will have to start at the bottom if you want to make your way into the NBA. This means sometimes joining a team that you may not fancy as much.

When attempting to find a team, take into consideration what they are looking for. Are they just looking for a bench-warmer? Or are they looking for a key reserve? Make sure not to hold out just because you think you’ll find an amazing deal. Sometimes, you need to start at the bottom and take very small steps. This can come in the form of being a bench-warmer for one season, and then a key reserve the next, and fully making your way up the chain of command.

It is also very important that you take a look at the stipulations each contract you make cover. Different teams will ask that you do different things for them in the game. These can sometimes conflict with your play style. If you are an aggressive shooting guard aiming to get double digits every time, you may not want a contract that states you need more assists during a game than baskets made.

These are just a few of the basics when getting started with MyCareer. As you explore and grow and learn, you will open up more options for you to tailor your experience as you travel to the best teams in the league.