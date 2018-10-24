NBA 2K19: Detroit Pistons Player Ratings and Roster

The Pistons shocked the world last season with a trade deadline deal that landed them Blake Griffin. While Griffin doesn’t carry as much upside as he once did, he is still considered a superstar with his all around offensive game. If he can manage to stay healthy, this loaded frontcourt could find themselves in the playoffs in a weak eastern conference.

Starting Lineup

Ish Smith, PG (OVR 76)

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: Playmaker

Best stats: Ball Handling, Acceleration, Speed

At the age of 30, Ish Smith may be on his way down the slope. Barely breaking the double-digit points per game, he is primarily focused on playmaking and defensive plays. In limited minutes last season, Smith averaged 4.4 assists per game and 2.7 rebounds per game. Detroit sometimes opts to use Smith as the backup or starting point guard and alternate court time with Reggie Jackson.﻿

Reggie Jackson, SG (OVR 79)

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Point Guard

Best stats: Ball Handling, Stamina Layups

With a $14.96 million salary, Reggie Jackson is seen as one of the stronger players on the Pistons roster. Having a slightly higher than average 14.6 points per game and 5.3 assists per game as well, many hope that he will continue to post average or better numbers throughout the season. He has struggled to stay in the good graces of the coaching staff in Detroit, hence the lower minutes for a starter.

Reggie Bullock, SF (OVR 76)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best stats: 3Pt, Mid-Range, Layups

Although not the most showcased player, Reggie Bullock has posted somewhat consistent numbers, even if they are somewhat below average. 11.3 points averaged, as well as only 1.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds, his redeeming feature is that his FG% is quite decent at a 48.9.

Blake Griffin, PF (OVR 86)

Age: 29

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Elite Low Post Star

Best stats: Dunks, Strength, Vertical

Blake Griffin is one of the star studded players in the NBA. Feared for his posterizing dunks and his strengths on offense, many hope that he is not on a decline any time soon. Posting 19.8 points per game with Detroit last season, as well as 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, he will be one to watch this year for any opponents against the Pistons.

Andre Drummond, C (OVR 87)

Age: 25

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best stats: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

If you’re looking for a man to either recover a play or stop the opponent’s play, look no further than Andre Drummond. At the age of 25, he is regarded as one of the strongest centers in terms of rebounding, posting an average of 16 per game, as well as 15.0 points per game and 3.0 assists per game. Love him or hate him, don’t get between him and a rebound.

NBA 2K19 Detroit Pistons Roster