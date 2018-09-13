NBA 2K19: Best Dunkers

Source: NBA 2K19

Nothing gets a player pumped up more than a monster dunk in traffic. While just about any player can dunk during a fast break, it's the leapers that can pull off devastating dunks that will really get you fired up. These players are a bit harder to rank as there is not a general "dunk" rating, but three different styles of dunk ratings to consider. That being said, this list is more focused on the top dunkers from driving and contact dunking. Standing dunks will be more limited to post players, but the other two categories will give you that highlight reel effect. With that detail out of the way, let's take a look at your top posterizers.﻿

Blake Griffin (OVR 86)

Position: PF

Team: Detroit Pistons

Driving Dunk Stat: 97

Contact Dunk Stat: 90

Griffin had his season ended early, but not before throwing down plenty of dunks. While his total of 46 dunks do not rank highly in terms of the league rankings, that's well over one dunk per game played.

Aaron Gordon (OVR 82)

Position: PF

Team: Orlando Magic

Driving Dunk Stat: 97

Contact Dunk Stat: 60

Gordon threw down around 2 dunks per game last season, for a total of 92 dunks. That's good for 24th on the list. Many will remember Gordon as a previous dunk contest high flyer.

Zach LaVine (OVR 80)

Position: SG

Team: Chicago Bulls

Driving Dunk Stat: 97

Contact Dunk Stat: 50

Coming off a major knee injury is not enough to keep LaVine on the ground. While his season was short due to injury, his ability to get off the floor should have him looking like his old self soon enough.

DeAndre Jordan (OVR 86)

Position: C

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Driving Dunk Stat: 96

Contact Dunk Stat: 96

Jordan will now be slamming dunks down in Dallas. Last year, he was only surpassed by Clint Capela in total dunks (212 dunks). This helped boost his field goal percentage to 64.5% overall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 94)

Position: SF

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Driving Dunk Stat: 90

Contact Dunk Stat: 75

It's easy to see why Giannis got such high dunk ratings with his athleticism and ability to fly. He finished 5th in the league with 161 total dunks. The difference with Giannis is that many of those were off drives on his own, not set up by others like the top alley-oop guys.

Jayson Tatum (OVR 87)

Position: SF

Team: Boston Celtics

Driving Dunk Stat: 90

Contact Dunk Stat: 75

Again, this young buck pops up on another high ranking player list. He finished 50th overall in total dunks with 51 slams to his name. He's an exceptional athlete and should continue to develop in to a star.

Andre Drummond (OVR 87)

Position: C

Team: Detroit Pistons

Driving Dunk Stat: 90

Contact Dunk Stat: 70

Andre Drummond was the number 10 dunker in the league with 144 total dunks. With this ability to sky over defenders, combined with the dunking power of Blake Griffin, teams will have a hard time protecting the rim.

Larry Nance Jr. (OVR 77)

Position: PF

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Driving Dunk Stat: 85

Contact Dunk Stat: 70

Nance Jr. quietly became a top dunker in the league last season with 94 total dunks ranking him as number 22 on the list. He did have a lack of stability, with a trade sending him to the Cavaliers mid-season. He found his niche role and plays his heart out.

Glenn Robinson III (OVR 75)

Position: SF

Team:

Driving Dunk Stat: 96

Contact Dunk Stat: 40

NBA 2K19's decision to rate Glenn Robinson III so high is interesting to say the least. Sure the kid can fly, but he has barely played over the last few seasons and his stats are not competitive with other dunkers on this list. This stat may have been a bit aggressive by 2K Sports.

Clint Capela (OVR 84)

Position: C

Team: Houston Rockets

Driving Dunk Stat: 78

Contact Dunk Stat: 74

Capela is a coveted asset by many teams in the league, but he decided to resign with the Rockets this offseason during free agency. Maybe due to the easy set ups from his teammates or his incredible athleticism, Capela led the league in total dunks last year with 213. No wonder he shot 65.3% field goal percentage last season.

Top Standing Dunk players